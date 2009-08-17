BP And Martek Join For Algae Biofuel

BP has signed a development agreement with Martek Biosciences to use algae to produce biodiesel from sugar. BP will contribute up to $10 million to the initial phase of the collaboration along with expertise in fuel markets and applications, and Martek will perform biotechnology R&D. Martek has a 20-year history of producing omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids from algae for use in infant formula, foods, beverages, and nutritional supplements.
