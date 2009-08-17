Equipping The Science Agenda
Instrument makers hope government stimulus funds will spur sales and development
August 17, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 33
Credit:
Features formed by melting permafrost provide clues to a changing Arctic landscape and climate
Toolik scientists study the long-term impact of a raging fire in the Arctic
Scientists sail off to study plastic trash in the Pacific and ways of recovering it
The enormous potential of untapped natural and engineered geothermal energy sources
Existing representations of chemistry in action cannot match the chemist’s imagination