8733cov1img1a.jpg
8733cov1img1a.jpg
August 17, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 33

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 33
Business

Equipping The Science Agenda

Instrument makers hope government stimulus funds will spur sales and development

Drilling Chemicals

Congress, natural gas producers clash over tainted-water claims

Trouble In The Tundra

Features formed by melting permafrost provide clues to a changing Arctic landscape and climate

  • Environment

    Kindling For Climate Change

    Toolik scientists study the long-term impact of a raging fire in the Arctic

  • Environment

    Mining The Sea Of Plastic

    Scientists sail off to study plastic trash in the Pacific and ways of recovering it

  • Environment

    Electricity From Hot Rocks

    The enormous potential of untapped natural and engineered geothermal energy sources

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Depicting Matter

Existing representations of chemistry in action cannot match the chemist’s imagination

Business & Policy Concentrates

