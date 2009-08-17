Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 17, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Products & Chemicals will receive more than $1.5 million in recovery act funding from the Department of Energy to develop materials for thin-film photovoltaics. The company will focus on a radio-frequency-plasma chemical vapor deposition process that it says could save manufacturers 10 cents per watt.

Saint-Gobain, a French construction materials maker, will acquire Shell’s share of their solar joint venture, Avancis, as part of a strategy to expand its solar business. Avancis develops technology for manufacturing thin-film copper-indium-selenide photovoltaic modules. It also operates a plant in Torgau, Germany.

Cray Valley, a resins specialist owned by energy firm Total, has moved manufacturing of its “W” series pure monomer hydrocarbon resins from Carling, France, to Channelview, Texas. The Carling site will continue to make other hydrocarbon resins, which are used to make adhesives, coatings, inks, and elastomers.

Lanxess is working with Swedish specialized oils firm Nynas to replace the distillate aromatic extract (DAE) oils used in rubber processing. High in polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, DAE oils are believed to harm human health and the environment. They will be banned in tires in Europe and Japan by 2010. Nynas will help Lanxess switch to naphthenic oils.

Hexion Specialty Chemicals will collaborate with natural composites developer Tekle Technical Services on composite panels and other building products that incorporate agricultural, forest, and municipal waste. Hexion will support the research through its forest products R&D center in Edmonton, Alberta.

Novartis has acquired stem cell technology from The Woodlands, Texas-based Opexa Therapeutics. Currently in preclinical development, Opexa’s technique involves making monocyte-derived stem cells from a patient’s own blood, growing the cell line, and giving the cells back to the patient as a therapeutic. Opexa gains a $4 million fee and could be awarded another $50 million in milestone payments.

Inovio Biomedical will work with NIH’s Vaccine Research Center to advance the company’s DNA vaccines targeting the H1N1 swine flu. Inovio’s vaccines use electroporation to deliver influenza-gene-containing plasmids that, once in the body, instigate an immune response.

Nycomed will receive $100 million plus milestones and royalties from Forest Laboratories in exchange for rights to commercialize Daxas in the U.S. for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nycomed filed a New Drug Application for Daxas, an orally administered phosphodiesterase 4 enzyme inhibitor, with FDA in July.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

MedImmune, Abpro form research venture
Partnerships Target Drug Conjugates
J&J Backs Stem Cell Firm Capricor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE