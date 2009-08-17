Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Elan Sues Biogen Idec In Spat Over J&J Deal

by Ann M. Thayer
August 17, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Elan and Biogen Idec are fighting about whether a company can trade away half a partnership. Since 2000, the two firms have jointly developed and commercialized the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, which could hit $1 billion in annual sales. But last month, when Elan agreed to sell its Alz­heimer’s drug program and an 18% stake in itself to Johnson & Johnson, it also gave J&J the option to help buy out Biogen’s half of Tysabri—which would be possible in the event that Biogen were acquired—and thus own the drug equally with Elan. In response to that move, Biogen alleges that Elan has breached their collaboration and that Biogen can take ownership of Tysabri in 60 days if the breach is not fixed. Elan, in turn, has sued Biogen, asking a federal court to rule that it is in compliance and to prevent Biogen from terminating the collaboration. Before J&J came along, debt-ridden Elan seemed unlikely to be in a position to acquire Tysabri, which has become an important product for Biogen and of interest to would-be acquirers of the firm. A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 31; the 60-day resolution period ends on Sept. 26.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE