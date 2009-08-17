Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Emissions Swaps

North American leaders envision regional trading system for greenhouse gases

by Cheryl Hogue
August 17, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alfredo Guerrero/Xinhua/Newscom
Harper (from left), Calderón, and Obama met in Mexico to discuss many topics including climate change.
Credit: Alfredo Guerrero/Xinhua/Newscom
Harper (from left), Calderón, and Obama met in Mexico to discuss many topics including climate change.

President Barack Obama and the leaders of Mexico and Canada have begun laying the groundwork for a North American system for trading greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of their North American Leader’s Summit last week, Obama, Mexican President Felipe Calderón, and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper agreed to “facilitate future cooperation” on a regional system for emission trading.

Such a regional trading system would be predicated on completion of a new international climate-change treaty. With a North American trading system in place, the U.S. could buy allowances from Mexico or Canada to meet its emissions reduction obligations under the climate accord, which negotiators are now crafting and hope to finish in December.

At their regional summit held in Guadalajara, Mexico, Obama, Harper, and Calderón agreed that the goal of the new climate treaty should be cutting global emissions of greenhouse gases in half by 2050. They also said the international agreement should call for industrialized countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, to curb their emissions by at least 80% by 2050. These cuts would be based on 1990 levels “or more recent years,” the leaders said in a declaration on climate change and clean energy.

The three leaders agreed the U.S., Canada, and Mexico would develop comparable methods for measuring and verifying cuts in emissions. Plus, Obama, Calderón, and Harper said their nations would cooperate on ways to adapt to unavoidable climate change.

They also pledged cooperation to reduce the venting and flaring of natural gas and to align the three countries’ energy-efficiency standards.

In addition, the three North American leaders took aim at a class of potent greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). These synthetic compounds are used as refrigerants in place of chemicals that deplete the stratospheric ozone layer.

They endorsed the international reduction of HFC emissions through an existing treaty, the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer, rather than including HFCs in a new climate-change pact.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global climate change talks resume after delay from COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Signature of Paris Agreement is first move toward global greenhouse gas controls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Symbolic Extension Of Kyoto Protocol Clears The Way For Talks On New Climate Treaty

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE