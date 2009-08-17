Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

GCI Wants Pharmaceutical Grant Proposals

by Linda Raber
August 17, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute's Pharmaceutical Roundtable requests proposals for a grant for work on one of the following chemical transformations: amide formation avoiding poor-atom-economy reagents, OH activation for nucleophilic substitution, amide reduction without hydride reagents, environmentally friendly Mitsunobu reactions, oxidation/epoxidation reactions without chlorinated solvents, C–H activation of aromatics, chiral amine synthesis, asymmetric hydrogenation of unfunctionalized olefins/enamines/imines, green fluorination under mild conditions, and N-centered chemistry avoiding azides and hydrazine. Also of interest are solventless reactor cleaning and green alternatives to polar aprotic solvents.

One grant of $150,000 for 12 to 24 months will be awarded. Pre-proposals are due no later than 5 PM on Sept. 4. Investigators invited to submit a full proposal will be notified by Oct. 9; full proposals will be due on Nov. 2. For additional information, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable or send an e-mail to gcipr@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Submissions open for green chemistry research grants
Green Chemistry Grants Available
Pharmaceutical Roundtable Seeks Proposals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE