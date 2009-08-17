GCI Wants Pharmaceutical Grant Proposals

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute's Pharmaceutical Roundtable requests proposals for a grant for work on one of the following chemical transformations: amide formation avoiding poor-atom-economy reagents, OH activation for nucleophilic substitution, amide reduction without hydride reagents, environmentally friendly Mitsunobu reactions, oxidation/epoxidation reactions without chlorinated solvents, C–H activation of aromatics, chiral amine synthesis, asymmetric hydrogenation of unfunctionalized olefins/enamines/imines, green fluorination under mild conditions, and N-centered chemistry avoiding azides and hydrazine. Also of interest are solventless reactor cleaning and green alternatives to polar aprotic solvents.
One grant of $150,000 for 12 to 24 months will be awarded. Pre-proposals are due no later than 5 PM on Sept. 4. Investigators invited to submit a full proposal will be notified by Oct. 9; full proposals will be due on Nov. 2. For additional information, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable or send an e-mail to gcipr@acs.org.
