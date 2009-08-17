GSK Strikes Deals With Vernalis, Nabi

GlaxoSmithKline will collaborate with Vernalis to develop drugs that act against an undisclosed oncology target. Under the deal, Vernalis will receive $6 million up front and could get milestone payments exceeding $200 million. Vernalis will apply its structure-based drug-design technique to advance small-molecule drug candidates. Separately, GSK has acquired Nabi Pharmaceuticals’ PentaStaph for up to $45 million. PentaStaph is a vaccine being developed against Staphylococcus aureus, a multi-drug-resistant bacterium.
