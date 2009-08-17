ISP Forms Skin Test Alliance

International Specialty Products has formed an alliance with Cellworks Group to use the latter’s computer-enabled, proteomics-based method for discovering and developing biofunctional personal care ingredients. Cellworks’ system has traditionally been used to study therapies for skin and inflammatory diseases. The two firms say they have already demonstrated Cellworks’ “virtual skin platform” on ingredients that modify skin pigmentation. In the future, they expect to evaluate antiaging compounds and the synergies between different cosmetic ingredients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter