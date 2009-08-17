Iofina Acquires Iodine Firm H&S

Iofina has acquired the iodine derivatives producer H&S Chemical for $8.5 million in cash and stock. Iofina, a British company developing underground iodine reserves, bought H&S from Syrgis Performance Products, which had acquired H&S in 2005. Iofina says H&S brings with it production of chemicals such as the antimicrobial 3-iodo-2-propynl butyl carbamate and the soil fumigant methyl iodide. Iofina started trading on London’s AIM stock market in 2008. It seeks to challenge Chilean and Japanese iodine producers by using its Wellhead Extraction Technology method on iodine reserves in Montana.
