Lanxess Scores With Novel Tire Additive

Lanxess has won the first major application for its Nanoprene nanoscale pre-cross-linked rubber particles. Working with Toyo Tire & Rubber, Lanxess subsidiary Rhein Chemie developed the additives for winter tires that require tight road grip but won’t harden on contact with snow and ice. The company says the Nanoprene additives may eventually solve the age-old “magic triangle of tire technology” problem—the challenge of balancing the properties of wet grip, roll resistance, and service life.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter