London Bridge

An official ACS delegation of governance and staff met in London last month with officials from the Royal Society of Chemistry. The meeting was the latest in a series of discussions over several years on areas in which the two chemistry societies can collaborate. Among those areas are publishing, education, and communication on the topic of sustainability. Attending the meetings from ACS were Board Chair Judith L. Benham, Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, and Secretary and General Counsel Flint H. Lewis. One of the highlights of the RSC meetings was dinner in Parliament's House of Commons, hosted by Member of Parliament Brian Iddon, himself a chemist. Shown here at the parliamentary dinner are (from left) RSC President C. David Garner, ACS President Thomas Lane, RSC Past-President Jim Feast, and RSC President-Elect David Phillips.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter