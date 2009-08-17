Millipore Acquires England-Based BioAnaLab

Millipore has acquired BioAnaLab, an England-based developer of assay, validation, and other services for biopharmaceutical firms. Millipore says the purchase expands its biopharma service offerings into Europe. In particular, BioAnaLab’s Oxford, England, facility will complement Millipore’s large-molecule bioanalytical facility in St. Charles, Mo. BioAnaLab was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2002 and earlier this year moved into a new 7,500-sq-ft lab at Oxford Science Park.
