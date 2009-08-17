Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nuclear Waste Transmutation

August 17, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The April 13 issue of C&EN contained a letter from Paul Cahill ("New Mission for Weapons Labs," page 3) and an important statement from Rep. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), that the term "climate change" is too vague and insufficiently urgent (page 36).

To avoid global coastline inundation, in 2005 I sent several letters to C&EN detailing the value of accelerator-driven transmutation of waste (ATW). Since then, the Spallation Neutron Source has been fully funded, so it may be time for C&EN to investigate the generation of electricity via the destruction of nuclear waste. The idea is not new ("Nuclear Wastes: Technologies for Separations and Transmutation," National Academies Press, 1996; available online at nap.edu/openbook.php?record_id=4912&page=R1).

Unlike most proposals to "close the nuclear fuel cycle," which require the purification of plutonium or bomb-making uranium isotopes, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) determined that ATW can be most effectively implemented on complex mixtures of molten chlorine salts, such that the extraction of fissionable weapons materials is not needed, and nuclear terrorism is thwarted. LANL explained that ATW can eliminate the entire stockpile of nuclear waste, not in hundreds or thousands of years, but in less than a single human lifetime.

Many different designs for Accelerator Driven Reactors (ADR) exist, but the optimum design, which maximizes both electricity production and waste consumption while minimizing cost and downtime for the replacement of corroded system components, has yet to be determined.

Defining the optimum ADR is exactly the type of competition Cahill calls for, a peacetime Manhattan Project for the 21st century. It's time for nuclear chemistry to fulfill its promise, for the world to see "atom smashing" at its very finest.

David Kostecke
Henrietta, N.Y.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plan For Plutonium Disposal Panned
MIT Study Urges Nuclear Overhaul
New Mission For Weapons Labs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE