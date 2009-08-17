Obituaries

Max E. Chiddix, 91, a retired GAF research chemist, died on April 27.

Chiddix was born in Palestine, Ill. In 1943, he received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

He then worked as a research chemist for GAF, first in Easton, Pa., and later in Texas City, Texas. He retired in 1982. He was awarded more than 50 patents.

In retirement, Chiddix moved to the community of Rossmoor, near San Francisco. He edited the newsletter for the Democrats of Rossmoor for many years and was active in the Rossmoor Engineers' Club, Kiwanis, and the nearby Orinda Community Church. He was also a member of Results, an organization that works to fight global poverty and hunger.

Chiddix was a member of the New York Academy of Sciences and Alpha Chi Sigma, and he was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.

Chiddix' wife of 64 years, Frederica, died in June 2008. He is survived by his son, Jim, and daughter, Susan.

Robert Z. Greenley, a retired Monsanto research fellow, died on July 21 in St. Louis.

Born in Chicago, Greenley received a B.S. in chemistry from John Carroll University, in University Heights, Ohio. He served in the Army in 1957, before earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

He then began a 30-year career with Monsanto, where he helped to develop polymeric bile acid sequestrants, compounds to lower blood cholesterol, and oral drug delivery systems. He developed a cryoscopic process for encapsulation of microbes in vinyl alcohol and researched polymeric immunostimulants. He also researched nylon block copolymers.

Greenley authored numerous publications and internal Monsanto reports. He held patents and conducted lectures outside the company. After retiring, Greenley performed consulting work with Monsanto, Pharmacia, and Pfizer.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960. Greenley was also a reviewer for the Journal of Applied Polymer Science and served as a board member of the Institute for Theological Encounter with Science & Technology.

Greenley is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Chris and Peter; daughter, Leslie; and five grandchildren.

William B. Hardy, 92, a retired American Cyanamid organic research chemist, died on June 16 in Wilmington, Del.

Born in Bloomfield, Iowa, Hardy received a bachelor's degree in 1938 and a doctorate in 1940, both from the University of Chicago.

After completing his education, Hardy moved to Bound Brook, N.J., to work for Calco Chemical, which later became a division of American Cyanamid. He served as manager of the company's vat dye research, its Dyes & Intermediates group, its Plastics Additives unit, and its research services.

He initiated work on light stabilizers and other additives, and he discovered and developed plastics additives products for distribution worldwide. Hardy also discovered infrared-absorbing compounds.

Upon his retirement from American Cyanamid, he worked as a consultant.

Hardy held or shared more than 100 U.S. patents and authored a number of articles and book chapters. He was a 70-year emeritus member of ACS.

Hardy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte; one son; one daughter; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Morris (Mo) Krauss, 77, retired distinguished scientist from the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST, formerly the National Bureau of Standards), died on May 29.

Krauss received a B.S. in chemistry from the City College of New York in 1952. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1955 from the University of Utah.

Krauss then joined NBS as a postdoctoral fellow. He remained there as a research scientist until his retirement in 2004.

He published more than 200 research papers covering the development of theoretical models and computational algorithms, as well as the applications of theory to problems in spectroscopy, atmospheric chemistry, astronomy, laser and photochemistry, enzyme mechanisms, and the electronic structure of biomolecules.

Krauss was named an NBS Fellow in 1983 and was awarded the NBS Stratton Award in 1984. He received the Department of Commerce silver medal in 1965 and its gold medal in 1984. In 1993, he was named a fellow of the Center for Advanced Research in Biotechnology. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1983.

His wife, Joy, whom he married in 1951, died two weeks after he did. He is survived by a sister.

Jack H. Stocker, 85, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of New Orleans (UNO), died of a stroke on July 8.

Born in Detroit, Stocker received a bachelor's degree from Olivet College, in Michigan, and a master's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington. He then earned a doctorate in organic chemistry from Tulane University, in New Orleans, in 1955.

In 1958, he became one of the first chemistry professors at UNO, which was then called Louisiana State University, in New Orleans. At UNO, he was instrumental in establishing the university's graduate programs and research efforts. He retired from teaching in 1990 but remained active at the university. Stocker was a founding member of the Friends of UNO and a faculty sponsor of UNO's student science fiction/fantasy club, "Survivors of the Big Bang."

Stocker's home, along with his personal library of more than 20,000 science fiction books, was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina (C&EN, Nov. 21, 2005, page 14). He was editor of "Chemistry and Science Fiction," which was published by ACS in 1998.

An emeritus member, Stocker joined the society in 1944. At the time of his death, he was a member of the ACS Council, a position he had held for many years.