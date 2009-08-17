Sigma-Aldrich Buys ChemNavigator

Sigma-Aldrich has acquired ChemNavigator, a cheminformatics company that provides discovery research software for the design, selection, and procurement of chemical compound libraries. Business Development Manager Ilya Koltover says Sigma-Aldrich will combine ChemNavigator’s cheminformatics research tools with its own chemical procurement and distribution capabilities to provide researchers with a complete chemical discovery offering. Based in San Diego, ChemNavigator has eight employees.
