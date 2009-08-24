36th ACS Northeast Regional Meeting

HARTFORD HISTORY [+]Enlarge Credit: Daderot

The ACS Connecticut Valley Section will host the 36th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM) from Wednesday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 10, in Hartford, Conn. Sessions will be held at the Hilton Hotel, which is located approximately 20 minutes from Bradley International Airport. Organizers expect NERM to be a great opportunity for chemists, biochemists, science educators, and students to connect with each other and with chemical companies in the Northeast.

NERM 2009 At A Glance Dates: Oct. 7-10

Location: Hilton Hotel, Hartford, Conn.

Website: membership.acs.org/n/nerm

Contacts: General Chair, Julie Smist (jsmist@spfldcol.edu), Program Cochairs, Tyson Miller (tyson.miller@uconn.edu) and Edward Fitzgerald (edward.fitzgerald@trincoll.edu) Program Summary Wednesday, Oct. 7

SPECIAL EVENTS

-Opening Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 8

MORNING SYMPOSIA

-Biotech in the Northeast

-Environmental Chemistry

-Nanotechnology: Synthesis, Characterization & Applications

-Poster Session MORNING WORKSHOPS

-Planning Your Job Search

-Preparing a Résumé

-Effective Interviewing

-Experimental Strategies for Combinatorial & High-Throughput â€¨Materials Development AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

-Biological Mass Spectrometry

-Learning-Centered Chemistry Courses

-Nanotechnology: Synthesis, Characterization & Applications

-Poster Session AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS

-Résumé Reviews

-Effective Job Searching Workshop: Graduate & Postdoctoral Students Friday, Oct. 9

SPECIAL EVENTS

-ACS Governance Luncheon

-Awards Banquet

-Cope Scholar Luncheon MORNING SYMPOSIA

-Cope Scholar Award Symposium Honoring Linda C. Hsieh-Wilson: New Frontiers in Bioinorganic Chemistry

-Publishing & Promoting Chemistry in the Internet Age

-Topics in Analytical Research

-Poster Session AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

-Cope Scholar Award Symposium Honoring Jeffrey W. Bode: New Frontiers in Synthetic Chemistry

-Integrating the Laboratory Experience into Science Courses for Nonmajors

-Poster Session AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS

-Effective Job Searching Workshop: Undergraduate Students Saturday, Oct. 10

SPECIAL EVENTS

-ACS Undergraduate Student Program Volunteer Lunch MORNING SYMPOSIA

-Chemistry of Everyday Life

-High School Day AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

-Graduate Recruiting/â€¨Exposition

-Undergraduate Poster Session

Technical Program. NERM 2009 will include approximately 38 scientific symposia, including two honoring Cope Scholars. An updated list of the program can be found at the meeting's website, memberâ€‹ship.acs.org/n/nerm. Session topics will include organic synthesis and methodology, environmental chemistry, chemical biology, nanotechnology and materials, chemical education, physical chemistry, green chemistry, climate change, medicinal chemistry, and analytical chemistry.

The program of oral presentations will take place in multiple parallel streams starting on Wednesday evening and will continue for full days on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Poster presentations will be given throughout the entire conference; those featuring undergraduate research will be presented on Saturday.

Special Events & Expo. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar Symposia will feature two of the 2009 Cope Scholars: Jeffrey W. Bode of the University of Pennsylvania and Linda Hsieh-Wilson of California Institute of Technology. In addition, a number of outstanding industrial and academic chemists will be part of the program. The morning session, in which Hsieh-Wilson will preÂ­sent, will feature five speakers and focus on biological chemistry. The theme of the afternoon session, in which Bode and four other speakers will present, will be synthetic organic chemistry.

The Northeast Regional Awards Banquet will be held on Friday from 6 to 8:30 PM. Northeast Regional Awards for Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching and for Achievements in the Chemical Sciences, as well as the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, will be presented.

As part of the Undergraduate Program on Saturday, there will be a simultaneous graduate school recruiting fair, industry exposition, and undergraduate research poster session. The aim of these events is to bring undergraduate researchers and those interested in advanced studies together with academic and industrial recruiters for networking. Opportunities for graduate recruiting still exist. For further details, please contact Program Cochair Edward Fitzgerald at edward.fitzgerald@trincoll.edu.

A daylong program for high school teachers will be held on Oct. 10 in the newly constructed Connecticut Science Center. Teachers will be able to choose from a variety of workshops and panel discussions covering such topics as chemical demonstrations, research and testing of biodiesel, hydrogen fuel cells, chemistry of maple syrup, a Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL) high school activity, forensics, inquiry for middle school students, issues in Advanced Placement courses, and meeting legal and professional standards in chemical safety. For further information about the high school teacher program, contact Jane Knox at jane.knox@uconn.edu.

An exposition will be held on Thursday and Friday on the third floor of the Hartford Hilton. Opportunities for exhibiting still exist; for further details, please contact the exhibitions chair, Marisa Blauvelt, at exhibitionatÂ­ nerm2009@gmail.com. Visit the meeting website for a list of exhibitors.

Workshops. The following workshops will be presented by ACS: Effective Job Searching for Undergraduates, Graduate Students & Post-Doctoral Students; Experimental Strategies for Combinatorial & High-Throughput Materials Development; and ACS Leadership Courses Fostering Innovation, Coaching & Feedback, and Leading Change. For more information, please contact the general chair, Julie Smist, at jsmist@spfldcol.edu.

Opportunities for organizing symposia and workshops are available. For further details, please contact Program Cochair Tyson Miller at tyson.miller@uconn.edu.

The Chemistry of Everyday Life, sponsored by the ACS Undergraduate Programs Office and the Society Committee on Education, will be offered on Saturday as part of the Undergraduate Program. Speakers in the morning will focus on the chemistry of materials such as food and beverages, cosmetics, athletic equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

Registration & Lodging. Online registration is available through 5 PM eastern standard time on Sept. 1. To register, go to the meeting website. On-site registration will open on Oct. 7 at 3 PM and will continue on Oct. 8 and 9 from 7 AM to 5 PM and on Oct. 10 from 7 AM to noon. All advanced registrants may pick up their registration materials at the on-site registration desk on the third floor of the Hartford Hilton.

Rooms have been reserved at the Hartford Hilton for participants at a special room rate of $139 per night. These rooms will be available until Sept. 7 or until they have sold out. You may make your reservations through the housing link on the meeting website.