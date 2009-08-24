Advertisement

8734cover_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 24, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 34

A resurgence of interest in new power plants is driving discovery of advanced materials

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 34
All Issues

Materials

Coming Back To Nuclear Energy

A resurgence of interest in new power plants is driving discovery of advanced materials

Faculty Furloughs

Public universities combat budget cuts by forcing employees to take unpaid time off

Reining In Brown Clouds

Cuts in regional, black-carbon-laden air pollution could quickly help curb global warming

  • Food Ingredients

    What's that stuff? Sports Drinks

    Balanced mixture of sugar, salt, and other additives keeps athletes going strong

  • Business

    Standing The Heat

    DSM is attempting what many have tried and failed to do: launch a new polymer

  • Policy

    Human Rights And Science

    Coalition mobilizes scientific societies to fight abuse and to use science to tackle related problems

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Polymers May Chemically Degrade In The Ocean

Lab studies show polystyrene releases styrene monomers at temperatures similar to those at the ocean surface

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Breaths Of Chocolate, No Sweat Research

 

