ACS 2010 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2010. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2010. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 23, 2010, in conjunction with the 239th ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, Michael R. Abraham, University of Oklahoma.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored and supported through an endowment established by Rohm and Haas, Vincent J. D'Amico, Lummus Global; Emanuel (Emiel) H. van Broekhoven, Albemarle Catalysts, the Netherlands; and Juha Jakkula, Neste Oil (retired), Finland.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by ACS, Kenneth M. Merz Jr., University of Florida.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Kimberly A. Prather, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, David Walt, Tufts University.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, Russell P. Hughes, Dartmouth College.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Ei-ichi Negishi, Purdue University.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Richard D. Adams, University of South Carolina.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Robert L. Lichter, Merrimack Consultants.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Mildred S. Dresselhaus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Thomas J. Wenzel, Bates College.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Daniel Cordova, John H. Freudenberger, Thomas P. Selby, and Thomas M. Stevenson, DuPont Crop Protection.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Richard P. Van Duyne, Northwestern ­University.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Andrew J. Lovinger, National Science Foundation.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Udo A. Th. Brinkman, Free University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Moungi G. Bawendi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, James A. Cella, GE Global Research (retired).

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Donald J. Darensbourg, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Clark R. Landis, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Timothy P. Lodge, University of Minnesota.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Phillippe S. Baran, Scripps Research Institute.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Janusz Pawliszyn, University of Waterloo, Ontario.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Robert D. Miller, IBM Almaden Research Center.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by Dell Inc., Björn O. Roos, Lund University, Sweden.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, Margaret A. Cavanaugh, National Science Foundation.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by ACS, Patricia A. Thiel, Iowa State University.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Joan Selverstone Valentine, University of California, Los Angeles.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, John L. LaMattina, Pfizer Global Research & Development.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Endowment, Stephen J. Lippard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Larry E. Overman, University of California, Irvine.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline, Edward C. Taylor, Princeton University.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jeffrey Hepburn, Central Academy, Des Moines, Iowa.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Kendall N. Houk, University of California, Los Angeles.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Helen E. Blackwell, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Christopher J. Chang, University of California, Berkeley; John A. Gerlt, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Arun K. Ghosh, Purdue University; Jeffrey Johnson, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Robert A. Moss, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey; Eiichi Nakamura, University of Tokyo, Japan; Matthew S. Sigman, University of Utah; Alice Y. Ting, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Maria-Christina White, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Mohammad Movassaghi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Lawrence F. Dahl, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., George C. Schatz, Northwestern University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Catherine Costello, Boston University School of Medicine.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Judith C. Giordan, University of Southern Mississippi, Visions in Education, and Steel City Re.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Ron Seely, Wisconsin State Journal.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Michael T. Crimmins, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Peter J. Rossky, University of Texas, Austin.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Stephen J. Benkovic, Pennsylvania State University.

Ipatieff Prize sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust through Northwestern University, Christopher W. Jones, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning, Yitzhak Apeloig, Technion-Institute of Technology, Israel.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by General Electric Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, A. Welford Castleman Jr., Pennsylvania State University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Gregory N. Stephanopoulos, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Sang-Hee Shim (student), Harvard University, and Martin T. Zanni (preceptor), University of Wisconsin, Madison.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, John E. Baldwin, Syracuse University.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Peter C. Stair, Northwestern University.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Cengage Publishing and ACS, Zafra J. Margolin Lerman, Columbia College Chicago.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Richard N. Zare, Stanford University.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Lee G. Sobotka, Washington University in St. Louis.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Robert J. Madix, Harvard University.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by Coherent and ACS, George W. Flynn, Columbia University.