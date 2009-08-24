Partners BASF, RWE Power, and Linde have started up a pilot plant for capturing carbon dioxide at RWE's coal-fired power plant in Niederaussem, Germany. The German Federal Ministry of Economics & Technology is financing 40% of the nearly $13 million project, which is part of RWE's Coal Innovation Center. Testing out an amine-solvent-based scrubbing technology developed by BASF, the pilot plant can capture about 300 kg of CO2 per hour, or about 90% of the gas in a stream of plant flue gases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter