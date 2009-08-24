Bayer Acquires Crop Biotech Firm Athenix

Bayer CropScience will acquire Athenix, a privately held company in Research Triangle Park, N.C., that develops herbicide tolerance and insect control traits for corn, soybeans, and other crops. According to Bayer, Athenix has about 65 employees with experience in gene discovery. Bayer adds that the purchase will both strengthen its attractiveness as a seed business partner and generate additional trait fee income. Athenix has partnerships with Bayer rivals DuPont, Syngenta, and Monsanto.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter