Bayer CropScience Collaborates On Rice In China

Bayer CropScience and the China National Rice Research Institute have agreed to collaborate on rice trait development and breeding. Bayer says the collaboration builds on a cooperation framework it established last year with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Rice is the most important crop in China, says Huqu Zhai, president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. “Through the signing of the agreement, we are looking forward to promoting and boosting food security in China and the world at large.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter