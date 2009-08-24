Bridge Organics Expands In Michigan

Bridge Organics, a contract chemistry research firm launched in 1997 by five former Pharmacia scientists, is expanding its Vicksburg, Mich., facility. The company is adding three labs plus 400- and 800-L reactors. Currently, Bridge's largest reactor is 100 L. President Edward J. Hessler says the $1 million-plus addition will almost double space to 20,500 sq ft and create room for about 15 new employees. Bridge now employs 33 people, most of whom are former Pharmacia or Pfizer staffers.
