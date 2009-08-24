COMP Presents Nine Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
The Hewlett-Packard Outstanding Junior Faculty Awards in Computational Chemistry went to Chia-en Chang, University of California, Riverside; Jose Gascon, University of Connecticut; Donald Hamelberg, Georgia State University; and David Mobley, University of New Orleans.
The awards, supported by Hewlett-Packard, assist tenure-track junior faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. Each winner received $1,000 and presented their research at the meeting.
The Chemical Computing Group (CCG) Excellence Awards went to Sourav Das, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y.; Fangyu Ding, State University of New York, Stony Brook; James Fells, University of Memphis; Kiumars Shahrokh, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; and Lai Xu, University of California, Los Angeles.
The awards, supported by CCG, recognize outstanding research performance by graduate students. Each winner received $1,150 in travel expenses to the national meeting and a one-year license for CCG's Molecular Operating Environment.
