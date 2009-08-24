Advertisement

People

COMP Presents Nine Awards

by Linda Raber
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

The Hewlett-Packard Outstanding Junior Faculty Awards in Computational Chemistry went to Chia-en Chang, University of California, Riverside; Jose Gascon, University of Connecticut; Donald Hamelberg, Georgia State University; and David Mobley, University of New Orleans.

The awards, supported by Hewlett-Packard, assist tenure-track junior faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. Each winner received $1,000 and presented their research at the meeting.

The Chemical Computing Group (CCG) Excellence Awards went to Sourav Das, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y.; Fangyu Ding, State University of New York, Stony Brook; James Fells, University of Memphis; Kiumars Shahrokh, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; and Lai Xu, University of California, Los Angeles.

The awards, supported by CCG, recognize outstanding research performance by graduate students. Each winner received $1,150 in travel expenses to the national meeting and a one-year license for CCG's Molecular Operating Environment.

Linda Raber compiled this week's section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

