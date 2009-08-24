Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Calixarene-Modified Nanoparticles

Bulky chelating agents stabilize catalyst particles without covering active sites

by Mitch Jacoby
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeong-Myeong Ha/UC Berkeley
Bulky calixarene ligands prevent gold nanoparticles from agglomerating yet leave much of the particles’ metal surface accessible for small-molecule catalysis.
Credit: Jeong-Myeong Ha/UC Berkeley
Bulky calixarene ligands prevent gold nanoparticles from agglomerating yet leave much of the particles’ metal surface accessible for small-molecule catalysis.

Modifying the surface of metal nanoparticles with organic ligands can enhance the particles’ catalytic properties. Ligands can stabilize neighboring particles against agglomerating into large clumps and burying active sites, and they may also serve as electron donors to activate metal catalysts. But finding suitable ligands and ensuring that they do not render the metal surface inaccessible to would-be reagents are formidable challenges. Alexander Katz of the University of California, Berkeley, reported that his group has developed a method for bonding calixarenes, a type of macrocyclic chelating agent, to gold nanoparticles. The group also developed a spectroscopic procedure for analyzing the extent to which the metal surface remains accessible (Langmuir, DOI: 10.1021/la9013174). Jeong-Myeong Ha, Andrew Solovyov, and Katz found that solutions of calixarene-modified particles remain stable against agglomeration for months. In contrast, particles treated with other compounds, for example, surfactants, are unstable. In addition, by using a naphthalene thiol probe molecule that fluoresces in solution but does not fluoresce when adsorbed on a surface, the team showed quantitatively that decorating the particles with bulky calixarenes leaves much of the metal surface accessible to bind small molecules—the first step toward surface catalysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Videos show bonds in short-lived metal clusters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists stabilize single-atom catalyst in liquid
Iron Vacancies Dictate Magnetite’s Properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE