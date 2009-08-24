Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Certified Green

A chemical industry standard could clarify the meaning of going green

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Design Chain Associates © 2009
This mock-up of a product label for a notebook computer provides a concept for future green-product labels.
Credit: Design Chain Associates © 2009
This mock-up of a product label for a notebook computer provides a concept for future green-product labels.

What it means to be green could soon become clearer. Proponents of green chemistry and engineering have started an effort to create a comprehensive industry standard that unambiguously identifies greener chemicals and process technologies.

Peoples
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Steve Ritter/C&EN
Credit: Steve Ritter/C&EN

The green standard, expected to be completed in draft form for public comment by the end of this year, will set criteria by which chemical producers and users can gauge the environmental impact and sustainability attributes of chemicals and their derivative products. On Aug. 16, at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Washington, D.C., ACS Green Chemistry Institute Director Robert Peoples provided an overview of the initiative.

Many green standards already exist under the banner of ecolabels, Peoples explained. Those standards are typically issued by companies themselves, industry trade groups, or environment-focused organizations and center on one or two attributes, such as volatile organic compound emissions or percent of recycled content, he said.

"We want to build a comprehensive, multiattribute, consensus-based standard with third-party verification that a company can certify against to say its product is green or that its manufacturing process or facility is green," Peoples said.

Nearly 50 stakeholders are helping establish the standard, including representatives from ACS, major chemical and pharmaceutical companies, trade groups such as the American Chemistry Council (ACC), nonprofit environmental organizations, and academia. The goal is to have the standard certified by the American National Standards Institute in June 2010, Peoples said.

The standard will include guidelines on process efficiency, including raw materials, water, solvent, and energy use; air emissions and solid-waste generation; and recyclability, Peoples noted. One outcome could be a green product label, akin to a food nutrition label or appliance energy guide, that would make it simple for consumers-either businesses or individuals-to judge for themselves the greenness of chemical products and the processes used to make them.

"There is now a greater awareness around the globe that we have to be more accountable for our existing practices and the new ones that we are developing," commented toxicologist Carol J. Henry, a former ACC staff member who is now a consultant and represents the Society of Automotive Engineers in the stakeholder group. A green standard will help improve quality and competitiveness going forward, as well as reward innovation, she told C&EN.

"Society deserves to have a method to evaluate whether or not any given technology is truly green," noted John C. Warner, president and chief technology officer of the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, a member of the stakeholder group. But setting a green standard is complicated, in part because most green technologies have yet to be invented, he cautioned. "If done well, a standard can guide innovation and help steer creation of new materials and processes," he said. "If not, a standard can stifle innovation by creating a â€˜good enough' threshold."

"We are looking to use our resources more efficiently, minimize our environmental footprint, and provide value to our customers," added Anne P. Wallin, director of sustainable chemistry and life-cycle assessment at Dow Chemical, which is another stakeholder. "The green standard initiative is a tremendous opportunity to bring clarity, consistency, and reliability to communicating sustainable chemistry and engineering improvements."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sustainable chemistry legislation enacted by US Congress
Principles Offered For Alternative Ingredients
U.S. Cybersecurity Plan Gets Industry Nod

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE