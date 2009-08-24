Crucell Gets NIH Influenza Contract

Crucell, a Dutch biopharmaceutical company, has received a $41 million contract from NIH's National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases to develop monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against seasonal and pandemic influenza. Beyond the initial funding, the company could get another $28 million if NIH exercises certain options. Crucell is exploring the preventative and therapeutic effect that mAbs have against influenza viruses, especially those showing resistance to existing drug therapies. Other services will be provided under the contract by Quintiles' Guys Drug Research Unit and RetroScreen Virology, both based in London, as well as ViroClinics and Central Veterinary Institute, both located in the Netherlands.
