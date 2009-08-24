Divisions Issue Calls For Papers

Division have issued calls for papers for the spring 2010 ACS national meeting (March 21–25, 2010). The preliminary program for the meeting in San Francisco will be published in the Jan. 25, 2010, issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 1 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.
ACS's Program & Abstract Creation System (PACS) opened on Aug. 24 for San Francisco abstracts. Information on these pages is correct as of July 24 and may have changed since then. Visit PACS and view updates at abstracts.acs.org.
Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.
a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.
b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that
(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and
(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.
c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.
d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.
e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.
f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.
Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:
Note: Contact information for program chairs and symposium organizers are indicated only once in each listing.
a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.
b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.
Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.
The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.
Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.
It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.
Program Chair: M. Appell, (309) 681-6249, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Biocatalysis for Biofuels & Bioproducts. (Cosponsored with CELL.) D. Wong, (510) 559-5860, Dominic.Wong@ars.usda.gov; J. A. Laszlo, (309) 681-6322, Joe.Laszlo@ars.usda.gov
Fermented Foods. F. Shahidi, (709) 737-8552, fshahidi@mun.ca
Food-Related Nanotechnology II. B. Park, (706) 546-3396, bosoon.park@ars.usda.gov; E. C. Alocilja, (517) 355-0083, alocilja@msu.edu; J. D. Oxley, (210) 522-2913, james.oxley@swri.org; M. Appell
General Papers. M. Appell
General Posters. M. Appell; A. E. Mitchell, (530) 752-5095, aemitchell@ucdavis.edu
Graduate Student Symp. C. J. Brine, (609) 924-3819, brinec11@verizon.net
Nutrigenomics: Food Components & Gene Interactions. W. Yokoyama, (510) 559-5695, wally.yokoyama@ars.usda.gov; A. Rimando, (662) 915-1037, Agnes.Rimando@ars.usda.gov; (510) 559-5755, hyunsook.kim@ars.usda.gov
Organic Foods: Interpreting the Science & Understanding the Facts Related to Human Health. I. U. Gruen, (573) 882-6746, GruenI@missouri.edu; A. E. Mitchell; J. N. Seiber, (530) 752-2490, jnseiber@ucdavis.edu
Progress in Authentication of Food & Wine. S. Ebeler, (530) 752-0696, seebeler@ucdavis.edu; P. Winterhalter, p.winterhalter@tu-bs.de; G. Takeoka, (510) 559-5668, grt@pw.usda.gov
Reactive Carbonyl Species & Their Health Consequences. C. T. Ho, (732) 932-9611 ext. 235, ho@aesop.rutgers.edu; G-C. Yen, gcyen@nchu.edu.tw; M. Wang, mfwang@hkusua.hku.hk; S. Sang, (704) 250-5726, ssang@nccu.edu
Sterling Hendricks Memorial Lectureship (Cosponsored with AGRO). M. H. Tunick, (215) 233-6454, Michael.Tunick@ars.usda.gov; K. Kaplan, (301) 504-1637, kim.kaplan@ars.usda.gov; S. O. Duke, (662) 915-1036, stephen.duke@ars.usda.gov
Sustainability of Our Food Supply: From Farm to Fork. S. J. Risch, (517) 339-1715, sjrisch@sbcglobal.net; V. L. Finkenstadt, (309) 681-6469, victoria.finkenstadt@ars.usda.gov; A. E. Mitchell
Program Chairs: K. D. Racke, (317) 337-4654, kracke@dow.com; E. L. Arthur, (913) 433-5328, ellen.arthur@bayercropscience.com
Abstracts due Nov. 2.
Advances in Biofuels & Bioproducts: Life Cycle Analysis & Sustainability (Cosponsored with CELL). C. J. Hapeman, (301) 504-6451, cathleen.hapeman@ars.usda.gov; J. H. Massey, (662) 325-4725, jmassey@pss.msstate.edu; J. N. Seiber, (530) 752-1465, jafc@ucdavis.edu; L. Schwartz, (302) 451-5842, liliana.schwartz@usa.dupont.com; T. D. Spittler, (315) 787-2283, tds2@cornell.edu
AGRO Division Poster Session. J. Johnston (302) 365-7175, John.Johnston@fsis.usda.gov; K. D. Racke
AGRO New Investigator Award/New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Science A. S. Felsot, (509) 372-7365, afelsot@tricity.wsu.edu
Comparing Conventional & Biotechnology-Based Pest Management. K. Henderson, (515) 248-4914, keri.henderson@pioneer.com; S. O. Duke, (662) 915-1036, Stephen.Duke@ars.usda.gov; W. P. Ridley, (636) 737-5594, william.p.ridley@monsanto.com; N. Storer, (301) 946-1721, nstorer@dow.com
Contemporary Food Safety Issues: Mitigating Risks from Production to Processing. J. N. Seiber; R. J. Molyneux, (510) 559-5812, russ.molyneux@ars.usda.gov; C. Winter, ckwinter@ucdavis.edu
Efficient Application of Pesticides for Sustainable & Effective Crop Protection. H. E. Ozkan, (614) 292-3006, ozkan.2@osu.edu; A. C. Barefoot, (302) 451-5856, aldos.c.barefoot@usa.dupont.com; C. Ramsey, (509) 335-9222, ramsay @wsu.edu
Emerging Contaminants in California's Coastal & Estuarine Ecosystems. K. L. Armbrust, (662) 325-3324, armbrust@mscl.msstate.edu; K. A. Maruya, (714) 755-3214, keithm@sccwrp.org; M. L. Hladik, (916) 278-3183, mhladik@usgs.gov; S. Klosterhaus, (510) 746-7383, susan@sfei.org; M. Sedlak, (510) 746-7345, meg@sfei.org; P. Rice, (919) 547-2668, patricia.rice@basf.com
Intl. Award for Research in Agrochemicals: Strategic Molecular Designs of Neonicotinoid Insecticides: Symp. To Honor Dr. Shinzo Kagagu. J. E. Casida, (510) 642-5424, ectl@nature.berkeley.edu; M. Tomizawa, tomizawa@gifu-u.ac.jp
Invasive Species: Is Chemistry Up to the Task? T. Ellis, (858) 694-3897, tracy.ellis@sdcounty.ca.gov; S. O'Toole, (301) 734-5861, sotoole@aphis.usda.gov; K. D. Racke; E. L. Arthur
Pesticide Mitigation Strategies for Surface Water Quality. B. L. Bret, (916) 780-7477, blbret@dow.com; T. L. Potter, (229) 386-7073, tom.potter@ars.usda.gov; K. Goh, (916) 324-4072, kgoh@cdpr.ca.gov; N. Poletika, (317) 337-3476, npoletika@dow.com
Pesticides & Urban Water Quality: Monitoring, Modeling & Mitigation. J. Gan, (951) 827-2712, jgan@ucr.edu; F. Spurlock, (916) 324-4124, fcspurlock@cdpr.ca.gov; P. Hendley, (336) 632-6112, paul.hendley@syngenta.com
Pesticides in Urban Settings & Aggregate Human Exposures. D. M. Stout II, (919) 541-5767, stout.dan@epa.gov; R. I. Krieger (951) 827-3724, bob.krieger@ucr.edu; C. J. Peterson, (662) 325-0199, cjpeterson@fs.fed.us
Push for Greener Formulations: Evolving Regulatory Frameworks for Inerts & Coformulants. C. B. Cleveland, (317) 337-3532, cbcleveland@dow.com; P. V. Shah, Shah.Pv@epamail.epa.gov; J. Yowell, jim_yowell@huntsman.com
Symp. & Celebration in Honor of Professor John Casida. J. Johnston; L. Ruzo, (510) 741-3000 ext. 228, l.ruzo@ptrlwest.com; J. N. Seiber
Third Agrochemical Symp. on Modern Chiral Pesticides: Enantioselectivity & Its Consequences. A. W. Garrison, (706) 355-8219, garrison.wayne@epa.gov; J. Gan
Understanding Greenhouse Gases from Agriculture. A. S. Gunasekara, (916) 445-0444, agunasekara@cdfa.ca.gov; L. L. McConnell, (301) 504-6298, Laura.McConnell@ars.usda.gov; L. Guo, (916) 322-8097, Lguo@arb.ca.gov; S. Pittiglio, spittigl@energy.state.ca.us
Program chair and abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chairs: C. F. Komives, (408) 924-4032, claire.komives@sjsu.edu; D. J. Roush, (732) 594-3204, david_roush@merck.com; M. R. Marten, (410) 455-3439, marten@umbc.edu
See the official BIOT website, www.acsbiot.org, for information
Abstracts due Oct. 12.
Biofuels & Bioproducts: Recent Advances in Fermentation & Product Separation Technologies for the Production of Fuels & Chemicals from Biomass. K. F. Reardon, (970) 491-6505, kenneth.reardon@colostate.edu; D. Glassner, (303) 858-8358, dglassner@gevo.com
Biofuels & Bioproducts: Recent Advances in Microbial Production of Biofuels & Biochemicals. N. Arden, (415) 871-6542, ardenn@novocatalysis.com; F. Valle, (650) 243-5406, fvalle@ls9.com
Biofuels & Bioproducts: Recent Advances in the Deconstruction of Lignocellulosic Biomass. E. J. Wolfrum, (303) 384-7705, Ed.Wolfrum@nrel.gov; B. R. Kelemen, (650) 846-4012, brad.kelemen@danisco.com
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Biomolecular Conjugation Engineering. G. P. Rai, (812) 429-7464, gyan.rai@bms.com; V. Voynov, (617) 324-4500, vvoynov@mit.edu
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Formulation Challenges for Biotherapeutics. T. Randolph, (303) 492-4776, theodore.randolph@colorado.edu; G. Ratnaswamy, (805) 447-5564, gayathri@amgen.com; S. Hershenson, (650) 467-2387, hershenson.susan@gene.com
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Molecular Recognition Engineering. A. K. Salem, (319) 335-8810, aliasger-salem@uiowa.edu; R. Kane, (518) 276-2536, kaner@rpi.edu
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Novel Biophysical Characterization & Bioanalytical Technologies. D. MacLean, (510) 705-6761, donald.maclean.b@bayer.com; C. Haynes, (604) 822-5136, israels@chml.ubc.ca
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Protein Self-Association/Assembly. C. H. Schein, (409) 747-6843, fax (409) 747-6850, chschein@utmb.edu; L. Shi, (508) 271-4951, li.shi@genzyme.com
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes: Stability Challenges during Bioprocessing & Drug Delivery. P. Kolhe, (636) 247-2101, Parag.Kolhe@pfizer.com; L. Shi, (817) 302-3958, lei.shi@healthpoint.com
Downstream Processes: Advances in Purification Technology: Emerging Technologies. R. Bates, (714) 246-5203, bates_ronald@allergan.com; C. E. Glatz, (515) 294-9988, cglatz@iastate.edu
Downstream Processes: Advances in Purification Technology: Nonchromatographic Bioseparations. N. Tugcu, (732) 594-0495, nihal_tugcu@merck.com; C. J. Roberts, cjr@udel.edu
Downstream Processes: Advances in Purification Technology: Optimization at the Molecular Level. R. C. Willson, (713) 743-4308, willson@uh.edu
Downstream Processes: Focus on Mabs: Challenges & Case Studies. J. Pieracci, (858) 401-5192, john.pieracci@biogenidec.com; K. O. Eriksson, kjell.eriksson@ge.com
Downstream Processes: Non-mAb Proteins & Nonconventional Expression Hosts: Downstream Challenges & Case Studies. E. J. Fernandez, (434) 924-1351, erik@virginia.edu; K. E. Goklen, (610) 270-4793, kent.e.goklen@gsk.com
Downstream Processes: Process Modeling & Design—Principles & Case Studies. D. D. Frey, (410) 455-3418, dfrey1@umbc.edu; N. Fontes, (650) 467-7318, fontes.nuno@gene.com
Emerging Technologies: Advances in Cell-Based Therapeutics. T. Segura, (310) 206-3980, tsegura@ucla.edu; E. S. Tzanakakis, (716) 645-2911 ext. 2206, emtzan@eng.buffalo.edu
Emerging Technologies: Advances in Stem Cell Engineering. S. P. Palecek, (608) 262-8931, palecek@engr.wisc.edu; D. V. Schaffer, (510) 643-5963, schaffer@cchem.berkeley.edu
Emerging Technologies: Design & Engineering of Novel Therapeutic Modalities. A. Khademhosseini, (617) 768-8395, alik@rics.bwh.harvard.edu; S-W. Wang, (949) 824-2383, wangsw@uci.edu
Emerging Technologies: Nanobiotechnology. G. L. Rorrer, (541) 737-3370, rorrergl@engr.orst.edu; J. S. Dordick, (518) 276-2899, dordick@rpi.edu
Emerging Technologies: Novel Biomaterials for Directing Cell & Tissue Response. T. Desai, (415) 514-4503, tejal.desai@ucsf.edu; J. B. Leach, (410) 455-8152, jleach@umbc.edu
Emerging Technologies: Panel Discussion: Future & Impacts of Human Embryonic Stem Cells. C. F. Komives
Emerging Technologies: Synthetic Biology. C. D. Smolke, (650) 721-6371, csmolke@stanford.edu; C. Voigt, (415) 502-7050, cavoigt@picasso.ucsf.edu
Follow-On Biologics: Analytical Comparability of Follow-On Biologics to Innovator Molecules: Challenges & Opportunities. J. S. Laurence, (785) 864-3405, laurencj@ku.edu; D. Lee, (508) 688-3382, david.h.lee@abbott.com
Follow-On Biologics: Case Studies on Follow-On Biologics—Strategies for Product Development & Approval. R. D. Johnson, (858) 754-4052, Rob.Johnson@amylin.com; J. Miller, (303) 339-5545, james_miller@merck.com
Follow-On Biologics: Host System & Protein Expression Engineering for Follow-On Biologics. S. Subramanian, (215) 652-6260, shyamsundar_ subramanian@merck.com; A. S. Robinson, (302) 831-0557, asr@udel.edu
Follow-On Biologics: Process Design & Process Impurity Considerations for Follow-On Biologics. A. Ladiwala, (858) 401-5164, asif.ladiwala@biogenidec.com; M. L. Dickson, (301) 398-4281, dicksonm@medimmune.com
Follow-On Biologics: Protein Engineering for Follow-On Biologics—Affinity, Potency, Stability, Immunogenicity & Half-Life. J. R. Cochran, (650) 724-7808, Jennifer.Cochran@stanford.edu; M. Dennis, msd@gene.com
Poster Session. F. W. Chaplen, (541) 737-1015, fax (541) 737-2082, frank.chaplen@orst.edu; G. Bolton, (978) 247-1601, gbolton@wyeth.com
Quality by Design & PAT: Application of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) for Manufacturing Processes of Biopharmaceutical Products. D. Low, (805) 313-1754, dlow@amgen.com; O. Lara-Velasco, (610) 270-4328, oscar.2.lara-velasco@gsk.com
Quality by Design & PAT: Defining Design Space for Manufacturing Processes: Application of Design of Experiments (DOE) & Risk Based Approaches. R. Kshirsagar, (617) 679-2571, rashmi.kshirsagar@biogenidec.com; K. Barnthouse, (610) 240-8311, KBarntho @cntus.jnj.com
Quality by Design & PAT: Identification of Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) & Alignment with Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) for Biopharmaceutical Products. K. Brorson, (301) 796-2193, kurt.brorson@fda.hhs.gov; P. Motchnik, (650) 467-7624, motchnik.paul@gene.com
Quality by Design & PAT: Workshop: FDA Biotech QbD Pilot Program. J. T. Park, (301) 827-0663, jun.park@fda.hhs.gov; I. Blumentals, (610) 270-7595, ilse.i.blumentals@gsk.com
Upstream Processes: Advances in Biocatalysis. R. Gonzalez, (713) 348-4893, Ramon.Gonzalez@rice.edu; C. Cho, catherine.cho@codexis.com
Upstream Processes: Advances in Cell Culture Process Development—Cellular. J. Sridhar, (415) 506-3530, jsridhar@bmrn.com; S. W. Harcum, (864) 656-6865, harcum@clemson.edu
Upstream Processes: Advances in Cell Culture Process Development—Reactors. J. J. Chalmers, (614) 292-2727, chalmers.1@osu.edu; B. Belongia, (781) 533-2319, Brett_Belongia@Millipore.com
Upstream Processes: Advances in Metabolic Engineering. M. Antoniewicz, (302) 831-8960, mranton@udel.edu; R. Farmer, (617) 583-1733, farmer@metabolix.com
Upstream Processes: Advances in Microbial & Algal Fermentation Process Development. M. Castellanos, (410) 455-8151, mariajose@umbc.edu; C. Krishna, (253) 924-4546, Chundakkadu.krishna@weyerhaeuser.com; M. R. Mikola, (215) 652-4935, mark_mikola@merck.com
Upstream Processes: Advances in Systems Biology. G. Whited, (650) 846-7629, gregg.whited@danisco.com; V. Hatzimanikatis, vassily.hatzimanikatis@epfl.ch
Upstream Processes: Protein Expression & Post-Translational Modification. E. V. Shusta, shusta@engr.wisc.edu; M. Laird, (650) 467-4596, mlaird@gene.com
Program Chair: S. Walker, (617) 432-5488, suzanne_walker@hms.harvard.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
ACS Chemical Biology Lectureship.
Biomolecules.
Chemical Biology.
Frontiers in Protein Science & Enzymology.
Molecular Biosystems Lectureship.
New Drug Targets.
Young Academic Investigators.
Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Municipal & Industrial Water Treatment Applications of Chemistry.
Sustainability, Chemistry & Industry: A Profitable Combination?
Sustainable Practices in Industrial Chemistry Applications: Waste Management & Recycling.
Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, (780) 492-1861, tlowary@ualberta.ca
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
General Papers. Glycobiology.
General Papers. Polysaccharides.
General Papers. Synthetic Chemistry.
General Posters.
Sustainability of the Sugar & Sugar-Ethanol Industries. G. Eggleston, (504) 286-4446, Gillian.Eggleston@ars.usda.gov
Young Investigators in Glycoscience.
Program Chair: B. Zhou, (609) 394-3102 ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Catalysis for Sustainability: Catalyst for Biorenewable Energy Applications. V. S-Y. Lin, (515) 294-3135, vsylin@iastate.edu; G. W. Huber, (413) 545-0276, huber@ecs.umass.edu
Catalysis for Sustainability: CO2 Conversion & Utilization. A. M. Gaffney, (973) 893-3319, anne.gaffney@CBI.com
Catalysis for Sustainability: Electrocatalyst for Fuel Cells. U. S. Ozkan, (614) 292-6623, ozkan@chbmeng.ohio-state.edu
Catalysis for Sustainability: Photocatalysis for Fuel Synthesis. G. Mul, G.Mul@tnw.tudelft.nl; J. Notestein, (847) 491-5357, j-notestein@northwestern.ed
Catalyst by Design. J. G. Chen, (302) 831-0642, jgchen@udel.edu; I. E. Wachs, (610) 758-4274, iew0@lehigh.edu
Supported Molecular Catalysts. C. W. Jones, (404) 385-1683, christopher.jones@chbe.gatech.edu; W. Lin, (919) 962-6320, wlin@unc.edu
Program Chairs: S. J. Eichhorn, stephen.j.eichhorn@manchester.ac.uk; Y-L. Hsieh, (530) 752-7364, ylhsieh@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Biofabrication of Sustainable Materials. D. Klemm, c5koan@rz.uni-jena.de; T. Kondo, kondot@ss.ffpri.affrc.go.jp; P. Gatenholm, paul.gatenholm@chalmers.se
Cellulose-Based & Other Green Composite Materials. J. P. Hinestroza, (607) 255-7600, jh433@cornell.edu; P. Gañán, piedad.ganan@upb.edu.co
Deconstructing the Cell Wall Structure. Y-L. Hsieh; L. Salmen, lennart.salmen@stfi.se
Health & Nutrition of Polysaccharides (Cosponsored with AGFD). P. Williams, p.a.williams@glyndwr.ac.uk; G. Philips, g.o.phillips@newi.ac.uk
Micro & Nanofibers from Sustainable Materials. M. W. Frey, (607) 255-1937, mfw24@cornell.edu; Y-L. Hsieh
Modeling & Experimental Determination of Polysaccharide Structure & Properties: Anselme Payen Award Symp. Honoring Alfred D. French (Cosponsored with CARB). S. J. Eichhorn; W. T. Winter, (315) 470-6876, wtwinter@syr.edu; R. A. Bryce, richard.bryce@manchester.ac.uk; M. K. Dowd, (504) 286-4339, michael.dowd@ars.usda.gov; K. Rajasekaran, rajah.rajasekaran@ars.usda.gov
Poster Session. S. J. Eichhorn, Y-L. Hsieh
Solvent Interactions with Cellulose. P. Fardim, pfardim@abo.fi; P. Navard, patrick.navard@mines-paristech.fr
Synthesis & Characterization of Sustainable Polysaccharides of Controlled Nanostructure. K. Edgar, (540) 231-0674, kjedgar@vt.edu; T. Heinze, tim.liebert@uni-jena.de
Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, (413) 748-3382, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; C. M. Muzzi, muzzicinzia@deanza.edu; E. J. Kantorowski, (805) 756-2796, ekantoro@calpoly.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. S. F. Hornbuckle, (770) 605-0226, susanhornbuckle@clayton.edu
Bridging the Gap in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM): Higher Education through Shared Ideas & Resources. A. A. Odukale, (805) 893-5770, aodukale@mrl.ucsb.edu; W. Hughes, (208) 426-4859, WillHughes@boisestate.edu; R. Savage, (805) 756-6441, rsavage@calpoly.edu; J. Edwards III, (850) 694-4878, famuchm@aol.com
Center for Workshops in the Chemical Sciences. C. B. Russell, (404) 385-8166, cianan.russell@chemistry.gatech.edu
Chemical Education & Large-Scale Change in K–12. D. Wink, (312) 413-7383, dwink@uic.edu; H. Sevian, (617) 287-7724, hannah.sevian@umb.edu
Chemistry Education Research: A Symp. by Graduate Students for Graduate Students. K. J. Linenberger, (513) 529-5401, linenbkj@muohio.edu; S. Underwood, (407) 340-2468, sunderw@clemson.edu
Cognition in Chemical Education. M. W. Briggs, (724) 357-2364, m.w.briggs@iup.edu; D. S. Domin, (708) 456-0300, ddomin2@triton.edu
Computers in Chemical Education. J. Barbera, (970) 351-2545, jack.barbera@unco.edu; J. R. VandenPlas, (928) 523-7087, Jessica.VandenPlas@nau.edu
Debugging the Myths about Teaching & Learning. D. Bunce, (202) 319-6550, diane@cua.edu
Education in Forensic Chemistry: Strengthening the Science in Forensic Science. E. A. Gardner, (205) 934-0668, eagard@uab.edu
Food Chemistry Courses in the Liberal Arts Curriculum. J. K. Vohs, (724) 805-2354, jason.vohs@email.stvincent.edu
General Papers. R. Subramaniam, (408) 864-8517, subramaniamram@deanza.edu
General Posters. D. Gray, (408) 864-5608, graydavid@deanza.edu; C. M. Ragain, (903) 566-7137, cragain@uttyler.edu
Green Chemistry Education in High School: Why Now? & How? J. King, (208) 721-0598, jking@communityschool.org; I. J. Levy, (978) 867-4877, irv.levy@gordon.edu
Green Chemistry, Sustainability, & Education: Collaborative Projects & Interdisciplinary Outcomes. D. G. Kovacs, (616) 331-3806, kovacsd@gvsu.edu
Improving Chemical Education through Undergraduate Research & New Teaching Methods. H. Ungar, (831) 708-2049, haungar@cruzio.com; D. R. Brown, (619) 421-6700 ext. 5664, dbrown@swccd.edu
Increasing Underrepresented Students' Participation in Chemistry: Lessons Learned the Hard Way & Mistakes Not To Be Repeated. T. Higgins, (312) 553-5791, tbhiggins@ccc.edu; M. K. Boyd, (619) 260-4545, mboyd@sandiego.edu
Inquiry Chemistry Lessons: Integrating Learning & Fun. J. I. Selco, (909) 869-4552, jiselco@csupomona.edu
Introductory Chemistry: Research on Student Learning. R. A. Krystyniak, (320) 308-2024, rakrystyniak@ stcloudstate.edu
NMR Spectroscopy in the Undergraduate Curriculum. L. J. Anna, (717) 871-2040, laura.anna@millersville.edu; D. Soulsby, (909) 748-8546, david_soulsby@redlands.edu; T. Wallner, (305) 899-3433, twallner@mail.barry.edu
NSF Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. S. Hixson, (703) 306-1667, shixson@nsf.gov
Outreach Activities that Promote Service as a Scholarly Endeavor. M. T. Oliver-Hoyo, (919) 515-2212, maria_oliver@ncsu.edu
Partnerships with Industry: Building a Sustainable Workforce. B. J. Aronson, b_aronson@acs.org; N. Beach, (585) 647-2530, nbeach@paradigmenv.com; J. M. Sabourin, (989) 686-9249, jmsabour@alpha.delta.edu
Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, (717) 291-3804, rick.moog@fandm.edu
Public Outreach: Better Living through Chemistry. M. Davis, (312) 553-3211, mdavis@ccc.edu
Research on Children Learning Chemistry. M. O'Donnell, (513) 529-5401, odonneme@muohio.edu; J. R. Raker, (330) 819-3313, jraker@purdue.edu; S. L. Bretz, (513) 529-3731, bretzsl@muohio.edu
Strategies for Enhancing Student Transfer & Success. M. S. Richards, (202) 776-8281, m_richards@acs.org; J. Clevenger, (775) 329-3923, clevenge@scsr.nevada.edu
Successful Mentoring Strategies To Facilitate the Advancement of Women Faculty. K. K. Karukstis, (909) 607-3225, kerry_karukstis@hmc.edu; B. L. Gourley, (765) 658-4607, bgourley@depauw.edu; L. W. Laura Wright, (864) 294-3375, laura.wright@furman.edu; M. Rossi, (845) 437-5746, rossi@vassar.edu
Successful Student Chapter Posters. N. Bakowski, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org
Sustainability in the Chemistry Curriculum: Global Climate Change. S. W. Keller, (573) 884-6893, KellerS@ missouri.edu; A. K. Bentley, (503) 768-7579, bentley@lclark.edu
Sustainability in the Chemistry Curriculum: Water for a Thirsty Planet. K. Anderson, (608) 246-6496, klanderson@matcmadison.edu; J. A. Tripp, (570) 941-4231, trippj2@scranton.edu
Sustainability in the Chemistry Curriculum: What, Why Now & How? C. Middlecamp, (608) 263-5647, chmiddle@wisc.edu; M. Kirchhoff, (202) 872-4562, m_kirchhoff@acs.org
Symp. in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of CHEM Study: An Influential Post-Sputnik High School Chemistry Curriculum Improvement Project. H. Heikkinen, (303) 351-2559, heikk2000@comcast.net; L. L. Jones, (303) 351-2559, lorettajones@comcast.net
Teaching Science to Science Teachers: Informative Assessment for Science Educators. S. J. Varnum, (215) 204-6390, suebee@temple.edu
Ethics of Publishing. G. M. Bodner, (765) 494-5313, gmbodner@purdue.edu; T. R. LeBon, (818) 800-9728, tlebon@excite.com
Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski
Visualizations in Chemistry Education. R. M. Kelly, (408) 924-4940, rkelly@science.sjsu.edu
Program Chair: D. M. Decker, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Chemical Health & Safety Poster Session. D. M. Decker
Health & Safety: General Papers. L. M. Stroud, (919) 881-0282, fax (919) 789-4477, LMStroud@aol.com; D. M. Decker
Laboratory Design & Operation for a Sustainable Planet: Building Gates & Removing Fences. R. Stuart, (802) 656-5403, rstuart@uvm.edu; S. Fisher, (657) 278-2507, sfisher@fullerton.edu
Perspectives on Biofuels: Potential Benefits & Possible Pitfalls. F. Wood-Black, (580) 762-1636, fwblack@cableone.net
Teaching Safety.
Program Chair: R. Guha, (814) 404-5449, rajarshi.guha@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
2010 CINF Scholarship for Scientific Excellence. G. Grethe, (510) 333-7526, ggrethe@comcast.net
Cheminformatics for the Discovery of New Materials. M. Haranczyk, (510) 486-7749, mharanczyk@lbl.gov
Fragment-Based Drug Design: Success Stories Due to Novel Computational Methods Applications. R. Bienstock, (919) 541-3397, biensto1@niehs.nih.gov; A. Tropsha, (919) 966-2955, alex_tropsha@unc.edu
General Papers. R. Guha
Green Chemistry: Multidisciplinary Use of Chemical Information Resources. R. J. Schenck, (614) 447-3699, rschenck@cas.org
Libraries & Large-Scale Digitization Initiatives (LSDIs). A. B. Twiss-Brooks, (773) 702-8777, atbrooks@uchicago.edu; L. R. Solla, (607) 255-1361, lrm1@cornell.edu; E. Kajosalo, (617) 253-9795, kajosalo@mit.edu
Metabolomics: A Field at the Boundaries between Chemistry & Biology. C. Steinbeck, steinbeck@ebi.ac.uk
Sustaining Faculty-Librarian Collaborations. J. R. Garritano, (765) 496-7279, jgarrita@purdue.edu; J. N. Currano, (215) 898-2177, currano@pobox.upenn.edu
Future of Scientific Publishing. B. Town, bill.town@kilmorie.com; W. A. Warr, Wendy Warr & Associates, wendy@warr.com
Visual Analysis of Chemical Data (Cosponsored with COMP). N. M. O'Boyle, oboyle@ccdc.cam.ac.uk; J-C. Bradley, (215) 895-2647, bradlejc@drexel.edu; A. Lang, (267) 872-3747, gameshoncho@hotmail.com
What Happened to My Library? Managing Organizational & Space-Related Challenges. E. Kajosalo; L. R. Solla; B. Thomsett-Scott, (940) 369-6437, bscott@library.unt.edu; A. B. Twiss-Brooks
Program chair and abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Will not meet in San Francisco.
Program chair and abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: J. Texter, jtexter@emich.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Biofunctional Architectures: Reversible Interactions & Surface Recognition Symp. E. E. Dormidontova, (216) 368-6373, eed@case.edu; T. L. Kuhl, (530) 754-5911, tlkuhl@ucdavis.edu
Contemporary Topics in Colloid Polymer Mixtures. M. L. Lynch, (513) 627-0392, lynch.ml@pg.com; E. M. Furst, (302) 831-0102, furst@udel.edu
Engineering the Biomolecular Interface. P. R. Van Tassel, (203) 432-7983, paul.vantassel@yale.edu
Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. J. Texter
Redox Chemistry at Environmental Interfaces. M. M. McGuire, (570) 577-3673, mmcguire@bucknell.edu
Surfactants & Amphiphilic Polymers: Fundamentals & Applications. R. Nagarajan, (508) 233-6445, Ramanathan.Nagarajan@us.army.mil
Program Chairs: J. D. Madura (412) 396-6341, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Advances in Conformational Sampling. D. K. Agrafiotis, (610) 458-6045, dagrafio@prdus.jnj.com; P. Liu, (610) 458-6045, PLiu24@its.jnj.com
Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. L. Simmerling, (631) 632-1336, carlos.simmerling@sunysb.edu
Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com
Generalized Ensemble Simulation Methods. W. Yang, (850) 645-6884, yang@sb.fsu.edu
Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. L. Simmerling
Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito
Molecular Pharmaceutics. Y. J. Tseng, yjtseng@csie.ntu.edu.tw
Poster Session. E. X. Esposito
Quantum Chemistry. E. X. Esposito
Scripting & Programming. R. E. Amaro, (858) 822-0169, ramaro@mccammon.ucsd.edu; E. X. Esposito
Thomas Kuhn Paradigm Shift. A. Nicholls, (505) 473-7385, anthony@eyesopen.com
Program Chair: S. R. Al-Abed, (513) 569-7849, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology (in Memory of Joseph J. Breen). R. A. Hathaway, (573) 334-3827, ruthhathaway@msn.com
Analytical Challenges for New Crop-Protection Products (Cosponsored with AGRO). G. P. Cobb, (806) 885-4567 ext. 226, george.cobb@tiehh.ttu.edu; K. L. Armbrust, (662) 325-3324, armbrust@mscl.msstate.edu
Antimicrobial Agents & Sustainability. R. U. Halden, (480) 727-0893, Halden@asu.edu
Aquatic Redox Chemistry: A Symp. in Honor of Donald L. Macalady (Cosponsored with GEOC). P. G. Tratnyek, (503) 748-1023, tratnyek@ebs.ogi.edu; T. J. Grundl, (414) 229-4765, grundl@uwm.edu; S. B. Haderlein, haderlein@uni-tuebingen.de
Assessing & Remediating Unprecedented Environmental Damages to a Fragile Ecosystem: Nearly Two Decades after Occurrence in Kuwait. G. P. Cobb; S. M. Presley, steve.presley@tiehh.ttu.edu
Atmospheric Chemistry of Persistent Organic Pollutants. K. T. Valsaraj, (225) 578-1426, valsaraj@lsu.edu; R. R. Kommalapati, (936) 261-1660, rrkommalapati@pvamu.edu
Biochars for Environmental Sustainability: Green Fuels, Carbon Sequestration & Long-Term Agricultural Production. D. A. Laird, (515) 294-1581, david.laird@ars.usda.gov; M. Chappell, (601) 634-2802, Mark.A.Chappell@usace.army.mil
Energy Sustainability of the Water Infrastructure Using Microbial-Fuel-Cell-Based Technologies. B. E. Logan, (814) 863-7908, blogan@psu.edu; B. E. Rittmann, (480) 727-0434; J. M. Regan, (814) 865-9436, jregan@engr.psu.edu
Fate & Transport of Pollutants in the Built Environment: Atmospheric Chemistry Moves Indoors. H. Destaillats, (510) 486-5897, HDestaillats@lbl.gov; C. J. Weschler, (732) 530-0961, weschlch@umdnj.edu
General Posters. S. R. Al-Abed
Influence of Natural Organic Matter on the Fate & Transport of Metals, Colloids & Nanoparticles in Aquatic Systems. G. Aiken, (303) 541-3036, graiken@usgs.gov; H. Hsu-Kim, (919) 660-5109, hsukim@duke.edu; J. N. Ryan, (303) 492-0772, joseph.ryan@colorado.edu
Metrics & Environmental Sustainability. D. L. Poster, (301) 975-8941, dianne.poster@nist.gov; N. F. Savage, (202) 564-8228, savage.nora@epa.gov
Nanoporous Materials for Environmental Applications. B. Deng, (573) 882-0075, dengb@missouri.edu; R. G. Luthy, (650) 723-3921, luthy@stanford.edu
Nanotechnology: Enabling Sustainable Solutions for Potable Water. D. D. Dionysiou, (513) 556-0724, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu; N. F. Savage
New Energy Technologies. J. Marwan, info@marwan-chemie.fta-berlin.de
Policies for Promoting Sustainable Chemistry. R. U. Halden
Sustainable Processes for Drinking Water & Wastewater Treatment. C. J. Clark II, (850) 410-6122, clayton.clarkii@famu.edu; A. T. Cooper, (850) 412-5005, adrienne.cooper@famu.edu; A. S. Lindner, (352) 392-2177 ext. 1026, alind@eng.ufl.edu
Sustainable Waste Management: Issues & Challenges. S. Al-Abed; T. Tolaymat, (513) 487-2860, tolaymat.thabet@epa.gov
Sustainable Water Production & Waste Treatment: Emerging Technologies for the Treatment & Utilization of Impaired Water Sources. B. Li (860) 486-2339, baikun@engr.uconn.edu
Program Chair: V. A. Petrov, (302) 695-1958, Viacheslav.A.Petrov@usa.dupont.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry Symp. V. A. Petrov
Program Chairs: C-J. Liu, ughg_cjl@yahoo.com; V. Subramani, (630) 420-5583, velu.subramani@bp.com
Please see instructions at www.anl.gov/PCS/acsfuel.
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Advances in Coal Conversion Chemistry. S. Eser, (814) 863-1392, seser@psu.edu; A. L. Chaffee, Alan.Chaffee@sci.monash.edu.au; K. Miura, miura@cheme.kyoto-u.ac.jp; J. Qiu, jqiu@dlut.edu.cn
Advances in Fuel Science & Technology. C-J. Liu; S-E. Park, separk@inha.ac.kr
CO2 Capture, Conversion & Utilization. B-L. Su Sr., bao-lian.su@fundp.ac.be; V. S-Y. Lin, (515) 294-3135, vsylin@iastate.edu
Fuel Chemistry & Electrochemistry for Fuel Cells. E. J. Cairns, (510) 486-5028, ejcairns@lbl.gov; S. Sui, ssui@sjtu.edu.cn; R. Kostecki, (510) 486-6002, r_kostecki@lbl.gov
Green Chemistry on Fuels of the Future (Cosponsored with CELL). B. W-L. Jang, (903) 886-5383, ben_jang@tamu-commerce.edu; R. Glaeser, roger.glaeser@chemie.uni-leipzig.de; M. Dong, dong@phys.au.dk; C-J. Liu
Hydrogen Storage. T. Gennett, (303) 384-6628, Thomas_Gennett@nrel.gov; L. Klebanoff, (925) 294-3471, Thomas_Gennett@nrel.gov; Y. H. Hu, (906) 487-2261, yunhangh@mtu.edu
Membrane Technology in Energy Sustainability. S. M. Stagg-Williams, (785) 864-2919, smwilliams@ku.edu; S. T. Oyama, (540) 231-5309, oyama@vt.edu
Separation & Catalysis Needs for Renewable Energy. S. Dai, (865) 576-7307, dais@ornl.gov; J. Liu, (509) 375-4443, Jun.liu@pnl.gov
Solar Cells & Solar Fuels. D. Wang, (310) 794-7238, donghai.wang@pnl.gov; Y. Lu, (310) 794-7238, luucla@ucla.edu; L. Sun, lichengs@kth.se; H. Jia, (734) 995-0183, hongfei.jia@tema.toyota.com
Theory & Simulation in Energy Production & Utilization. Q. Ge, (618) 453-6406, qge@chem.siu.edu; J. Li, junli@tsinghua.edu.cn; J. Wang, jgw@zjut.edu.cn
Program Chair: L. E. Katz, (512) 471-4244, lynnkatz@mail.utexas.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Advancing the Science of Natural Zeolites: A Symp. in Honor of Robert S. Bowman. E. J. Sullivan, (505) 667-2889, ejs@lanl.gov
Biogeochemistry of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals in Natural Systems. H. M. Liljestrand, (512) 471-4604, liljestrand@mail.utexas.edu
Environmental & Geochemical Aspects of Carbon Sequestration (Cosponsored with ENVR). D. E. Giammar, (314) 935-6849, giammar@wustl.edu; Y-S. Jun, (314) 935-4539, ysjun@seas.wustl.edu; C. J. Werth, (217) 333-3822, werth@illinois.edu
Frontiers in Analytical Chemistry as Applied to Natural Organic Matter. R. Cory, (612) 626-7981, rmcory@email.unc.edu
Predicting Molecular Properties of the Mineral-Water Interface: Challenges & Opportunities for High-Performance Computing. A. G. Kalinichev, (517) 355-9715 ext. 336, kalinich@chemistry.msu.edu; J. D. Kubicki, (814) 865-3951, kubicki@geosc.psu.edu; D. A. Dixon, (205) 348-8441, dadixon@as.ua.edu
Spectroscopic Investigations of Metal Interactions at Mineral/Water/Microbial Interfaces. C. S. Kim, (714) 628-7363, cskim@chapman.edu
Water & Renewable Energy Production. K. Kinney, (512) 232-1740, kakinney@mail.utexas.edu
Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, (701) 231-8747, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 26.
100+ Years of Plastics: Leo Baekeland & Beyond. E. T. Strom, (817) 272-5441, tomstrom@juno.com
General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen
Undergraduate Symp. in the History of Chemistry. S. C. Rasmussen
Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, (513) 569-7380, iecprogramchair@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Chromatographic Separations.
General Papers. J. T. Ciszewski
General Posters. J. T. Ciszewski
Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Student Research Symp.
Ionic Liquid Application to Biomass & Biofuels. R. D. Rogers, rdrogers@bama.ua.edu
Joe Breen Green Chemistry Student Poster Session. M. Kirchhoff, (202) 872-4562, m_kirchhoff@acs.org
Process Intensification.
Sustainability in Action. M. A. Abraham, (330) 941-3009, martin.abraham@ysu.edu; G. L. Adams, (651) 204-3371, gla@ehsstrategies.com; R. Peoples III, (202) 872-4523, b_peoples@acs.org
Sustainable Developments in Wine Production (Cosponsored with YCC).
Waste & Biomass Valorization. S. D. Alexandratos, (212) 650-3914, alexsd@hunter.cuny.edu; A. Nzihou, ange.nzihou@mines-albi.fr
Program Chairs: B. T. Donovan-Merkert, (704) 687-4436, bdonovan@uncc.edu; M. Millar, (631) 632-7909, michelle.millar@sunysb.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
ACS Award for Distinguished Service in Inorganic Chemistry.
ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry.
ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry.
ACS National Award in Inorganic Chemistry: Plenary Session. F. A. Walker, (520) 621-8645, awalker@u.arizona.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Millar
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Co-Enzymes (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Millar
Chemical Applications of Mossbauer Spectroscopy (Oral & Poster submissions). V. K. Sharma, (321) 674-7310, vsharma@fit.edu
Chemistry of Materials (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Computational Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications (Oral & Poster submissions). D. C. Crans, (970) 491-7635, crans@lamar.colostate.edu
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis (Oral & Poster submissions). D. C. Crans
Electrochemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Environmental Inorganic Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry.
General Inorganic Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Catalysts (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Chemistry for a Sustainable Future (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Spectroscopy (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Ronco, (520) 571-1111, sronco@rescorp.org
Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Main Group Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Nanoscience: Characterization & Applications (Oral & Poster submissions). S. S. Wong, (631) 632-1703, sswong@notes.cc.sunysb.edu
Nanoscience: Synthesis (Oral & Poster submissions). S. S. Wong
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials & Polymer Science (Oral & Poster submissions). N. S. Radu, (302) 695-3363, nora.s.radu@usa.dupont.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformations (Oral & Poster submissions). N. S. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis (Oral & Poster submissions). N. S. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization (Oral & Poster submissions). N. S. Radu
Undergraduate Research at the Frontiers of Inorganic Chemistry. J. J. Smee, (903) 566-7069, jsmee@uttyler.edu; B. S. Williams, (909) 607-1603, swilliams@jsd.claremont.edu
Program Chair: J. Zablocki, (650) 384-8547, jeff.zablocki@gilead.com
General Guidelines for Authors: For organized symposia invited lectures, submit a short abstract of up to 250 words that fits into the allotted space. The abstract can include a structure. Papers for general oral sessions require a 400–1,000-word abstract that indicates why the talk is deserving of an oral slot as opposed to a poster. These abstracts should include key biological findings to the disease state or the field of study (note if clinical candidate talk), key SAR description, and the significance of the work. For posters, submit an abstract of up to 250 words.
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
ACS-AFMC Joint Symp. J. McCarthy, (317) 274-3642, james.ray.mccarthy@gmail.com; J. Zablocki
An Update on Modulating Beta-Amyloid Production as a Method To Treat Alzheimer's Disease. J. E. Macor, (203) 677-7092, john.macor@bms.com
Beyond Amides: Next Generation of Peptide Therapeutics. J. Moss, jmoss@ppl-sd.com
Design of Multitargeted Ligands for the Treatment of Complex Diseases. J. A. Butera, (732) 274-4289, buteraj@wyeth.com; A. M. Gilbert, gilbera@wyeth.com
Direct Approaches for Identifying all of the Cellular Targets of Small-Molecule Drugs & Mapping their Binding Cavities. B. F. Cravatt, (858) 784-8633, cravatt@scripps.edu
First-Time Disclosures. A. J. Robichaud, (732) 274-4447, robicha@wyeth.com
General Oral Session. J. Zablocki
General Poster Session. J. Zablocki
Lean Thinking & Six Sigma: How Have They Affected Drug Discovery? J. E. Macor; P. L. Ornstein, (317) 276-3226, ornsteinpl@lilly.com
Medicinal Chemistry in Rare, Orphan & Neglected Diseases. R. Muthyala, (612) 624-7120, muthy003@umn.edu; C. N. Eid, (845) 602-8242, eidc@wyeth.com
Mimicking the Effects of Bariatric Surgery for Type 2 Diabetes. S. M. Sparks, (919) 483-1104, steven.m.sparks@gsk.com
NPC1L1 & Second-Generation Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors. R. DeVita, robert_devita@merck.com; D. A. Burnett, (908) 740-3472, duane.burnett@spcorp.com
Selective CCK Receptor Modulators. S. D. Edmondson, (732) 594-0287, scott_edmondson@merck.com
Selective Targeting of Thyroid Hormone Action for Novel Metabolic Disease Therapeutics. J. T. Koh, (302) 831-1947, johnkoh@udel.edu; P. Webb, (415) 476-6789, pwebb@tmhs.org
Synthesis of Prodrugs: Strategies to Improve Oral Bioavailability. S. Venkatraman, (908) 740-3758, Srikanth.Venkatraman@spcorp.com; A. Palani, (908) 740-7158, anandan.palani@spcorp.com
Update on Nuclear Hormone Receptor- Based Drug Approaches: A Tribute to Ron Magolda. A. J. Robichaud; F. Wu, (203) 791-6317, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Program Chair: S. S. Jurisson, (573) 882-2107, JurissonS@missouri.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Advances in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle: From Separation to Final Disposal: A Symp. in Memory of Dr. Charles Madic. L. H. Delmau, (865) 576-2093, delmaulh@ornl.gov; P. Paviet-Hartmann, (702) 895-5488, Patricia.Paviet-Hartmann@unlv.edu
Analytical Chemistry in Nuclear Technology. C. J. Coleman, (803) 725-1160, charles02.coleman@srs.gov; D. Hobbs, (803) 725-2838, david.hobbs@srs.gov; D. E. Hobart, (505) 667-0205, dhobart@lanl.gov
Glenn Seaborg Award Symp.
Lanthanides & Actinides: A Chemist's Perspective. L. C. Francesconi, (212) 772-5353, lfrances@hunter.cuny.edu; C. Cutler, (573) 882-4211, cutlerc@missouri.edu
Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, (215) 204-3037, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net
Abstracts due Oct. 19. Oral & poster submissions accepted for all topics.
Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses.
Biologically Related Molecules & Processes.
Chemistry for a Sustainable World.
Heterocycles & Aromatics.
Material, Devices & Switches.
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses.
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly.
New Reactions & Methodology.
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids.
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species.
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules.
Program Chair: K. Fjare, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Abstracts due Nov. 5.
3rd Intl. Symp. on Hydrogen from Renewable Sources & Refinery Applications. V. Subramani, (630) 420-5583, velu.subramani@bp.com; C. Song, (814) 863-4466, csong@psu.edu; S. Katikaneni, Sai.katikaneni@aramco.com
Advances in High-Throughput Catalyst Development & Screening. C. Zhang, (509) 492-1658, conrad.zhang@kior.com
Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. K. Fjare
CO2 Sequestration & Utilization for Enhanced Oil Recovery. J. M. Andresen, john.andresen@nottingham.ac.uk; S. Katikaneni
Heavy Oil Production, Processing & Fouling. J. F. Schabron, (307) 721-2445, jfschabr@uwyo.edu
Middle Distillates & Lube Oils. C. S. Hsu, (630) 420-5437, sam.hsu@bp.com
Poster Session. K. Fjare
Program Chair: M. A. Johnson, (203) 432-5226, mark.johnson@yale.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Dynamics in Clusters & Floppy Systems: Theory & Experiment. J. M. Lisy, (217) 333-2898, j-lisy@uiuc.edu; A. B. McCoy, mccoy@chemistry.ohio-state.edu
Fluorescent Probes in Biophysics & Chemistry. C. Burda, (216) 368-5313, burda@case.edu; K. Hamad-Schifferli, (617) 452-2385, schiffer@mit.edu; H. Mattoussi, (202) 767-9473, hedi.mattoussi@nrl.navy.mil; S. Weiss, (310) 794-0093, sweiss@chem.ucla.edu
Measuring & Manipulating Condensed-Phase Chemistry in Time & Frequency: Celebrating 50 Years of the Laser. N. E. Levinger, (970) 491-1331, levinger@lamar.colostate.edu; V. Kleiman, (352) 392-4656, kleiman@chem.ufl.edu
Multiscale Nanomaterials, Polymer & Biomolecular Dynamics. R. Hernandez, (404) 894-0594, hernandez@gatech.edu; C. F. Landes, (713) 348-4561, cflandes@rice.edu
Optical Science & Emerging Energy Technologies. R. A. Walker, (301) 405-8667, rawalker@umd.edu; J. C. Owrutsky, (202) 404-6352, jeff.owrutsky@nrl.navy.mil
Physical Chemistry of Ionic Liquids. J. F. Wishart, (631) 344-4327, wishart@bnl.gov; E. W. Castner Jr., (732) 445-2564, ed.castner@rutgers.edu
Physical Chemistry Poster Session. M. Johnson
Recent Advances in Observational & Experimental Astrochemistry. T. Orlando, (404) 894-4012, thomas.orlando@chemistry.gatech.edu; G. A. Blake, gab@gps.caltech.edu
Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, (302) 831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; G. N. Tew, (413) 577-1612, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu; J. G. Linhardt, (585) 338-5256, Jeffrey_Linhardt@bausch.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Engineering the Biology-Materials Interface (Oral & Poster submissions). V. Rotello, (413) 545-2058, rotello@chem.umass.edu
Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research (Oral & Poster submissions). H. N. Cheng, (302) 995-3505, hcheng@herc.com; C. J. Ellison, (512) 471-6300, ellison@che.utexas.edu; T. E. Long, (540) 231-2480, telong@vt.edu; E. H. Martin, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com
General Topics in the Characterization of Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Garcia, (610) 878-6731, dana.garcia@atofina.com; D. J. Nelson, (405) 325-2288, djnelson@ou.edu
General Topics in the Design & Synthesis of Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Garcia; D. J. Nelson
Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). D. J. Nelson
Nanostructured & Electroactive Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Hopkins, (626) 395-6335, alanhoppy@hotmail.com; A. Briseno, (413) 577-1210, abriseno@mail.pse.umass.edu; R. M. Villahermosa, (310) 336-1301, randy.villahermosa@aero.org; S. R. Halper, shalper@aero.org
New Catalysts in Polymer Synthesis (Oral & Poster submissions). L. Jia, (610) 758-5715, lij4@lehigh.edu; G. W. Coates, (607) 255-5447, gc39@cornell.edu
Nonconventional Functional Block Copolymers (Oral & Poster submissions). P. Theato, theato@uni-mainz.de; A. F. M. Kilbinger, akilbing@uni-mainz.de; E. B. Coughlin, (413) 577-1616, coughlin@mail.pse.umass.edu
Paul J. Flory Polymer Education Award (Oral & Poster submissions).
Polymer Innovations & the Global Economy: Sustainability Challenges & Commercial Opportunities (Oral & Poster submissions). D. W. Smith Jr., (864) 656-5020, dwsmith@clemson.edu; R. Advincula, (713) 743-2701, radvincula@uh.edu; K. O. Havelka, (440) 796-4712, kohavelka@gmail.com
Polymers for Energy Applications (Oral & Poster submissions). M. A. Hickner, (814) 867-1847, hickner@matse.psu.edu; Q. Wang, (814) 863-0042, wang@matse.psu.edu
Renewable & Recyclable Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). G. F. Payne, (301) 405-8389, payne@umbi.umd.edu
Synthetic & Biological Macromolecules for Emerging Nanotechnologies III (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Clarson, (513) 556-5430, stephen.clarson@uc.edu; S. V. Patwardhan, Siddharth.Patwardhan@ntu.ac.uk; K. Shiba, kshiba@jfcr.or.jp; I. Yamashita, yamashita.ichiro@jp.panasonic.com
Undergraduate Research in Polymer Science (Oral & Poster submissions). S. E. Morgan, (601) 266-5670, sarah.morgan@usm.edu; S. Nazarenko, (601) 266-4868, sergei.nazarenko@usm.edu
Program Chairs: T. R. Younkin, (971) 214-9973, todd.r.younkin@intel.com; J. Pyun, (520) 626-1834, jpyun@email.arizona.edu; C. Soles, (301) 975-8087, christopher.soles@nist.gov; T. S. Emrick, (413) 577-1613, tsemrick@mail.pse.umass.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Bio-Inspired Self-Assembly of Macromolecules. J. K. Montclare, (718) 260-3679, jmontcla@poly.edu; R. M. Kasi, (860) 486-4713, kasi@mail.ims.uconn.edu
Cooperative Research Award Symp. K. N. Wiegel, (715) 836-4815, wiegelkn@uwec.edu
Emerging Technologies for Polymeric Coatings. J. A. Baghdachi, (734) 487-3192, jamil.baghdachi@emich.edu
First International Symp. on Polybenzoxazine. H. Ishida, (216) 368-4285, hxi3@po.cwru.edu
General Papers. New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. T. S. Emrick
Green Chemistry, Materials & Sustainability. C. Soles; T. R. Younkin; J. Pyun
Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. T. S. Emrick
Nanostructured Materials for Photovoltaics & Solar Electric Power: Synthesis, Characterization & Device Fabrication. O. L. A. Monti, (520) 626-1177, monti@email.arizona.edu
Peptide-Based Polymers & Conjugates for Nanomedicine & Biomedical Applications. J. J. Cheng, (217) 244-3924, jianjunc@illinois.edu; J. Messerman, (865) 576-2394, messmanjm@ornl.gov
PMSE Young Investigator Symp. C. Soles; T. R. Younkin; J. Pyun
Polymeric Nanocomposites from Inorganic Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Assembly & Applications. E. Zubarev, (713) 348-3761, ez@rice.edu
Supramolecular Polymeric Materials & Polymerization. R. K. O'Reilly, r.k.o-reilly@warwick.ac.uk
Program Chair: R. D. Libby, (610) 861-1436, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Genesis of a Chemical Business. A. C. Myers, (765) 497-8340, amyers@basinc.com
Will not meet in San Francisco.
Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
A Critical Look at Global Warming Data. P. J. Bonk, (401) 935-3534, peterjbonk@gmail.com
Algae as a Feedstock for Energy, Chemistry & Environmental Remediation. J. Trent, (650) 604-3686, jonathan.d.trent@nasa.gov
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs. J. E. Sabol
Chemical Businesses Launched from Academic Research. M. S. Chorghade, (508) 651-7809, chorghade@comcast.net
Green Chemistry Is Good for Profitability. N. A. Vaidya, (408) 834-8597, niteen@chirosolve.com
Sustainable Energy Sources & Light-Footprint Usage. J. E. Sabol
Sustainable Innovations in Agriculture & the Food Industry. J. E. Sabol
Sustaining a Chemical Business through Federal R&D Grants. C. White, (650) 269-0401, chris.activespectrum@gmail.com
Sustaining a Work-Life Balance. K. M. Tkaczyk, (775) 782-7095, karen@mcmillantranslation.com
True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. R. Holcomb, (650) 223-4757, rob.holcomb@gmail.com
Program Chairs: D. A. Brooks, (317) 433-4950, brooks_dawn_a@lilly.com; J. M. Iriarte-Gross, (615) 904-8253, jiriarte@mtsu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Program Chair: S. R. Pazicni, (608) 262-8546, pazicni@chem.wisc.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 19.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter