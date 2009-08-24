FDA Clears Schering Antipsychotic Drug

FDA has approved Schering-Plough's antipsychotic drug, Saphris, for acute treatment of schizophrenia in adults and for episodes associated with severe bipolar-1 disorder. The drug will compete with Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Abilify, and Eli Lilly & Co.'s Zyprexa. Schering, which is being acquired by Merck & Co., projects sales of Saphris to exceed $1 billion per year. Schering acquired the drug when it purchased Organon BioSciences in 2007.
