Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Hexion Cuts Jobs To Reduce Costs

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hexion Specialty Chemicals said last week that as a result of its program to improve efficiency and cut annual costs by $250 million, it is laying off 20% of its workforce of roughly 6,800 employees. A company spokesman told C&EN that the layoffs began in the fourth quarter of last year and that a majority of dismissals will occur by the end of this year. Many of the layoffs are part of previously announced plant shutdowns such as the closure of a bisphenol A unit in Texas and four plants in the firm's coatings and ink raw materials segment. The layoffs also include the reduction of shifts and output at other plants. The Hexion spokesman added that the company had originally expected to lay off 15% of its total workforce as part of the program. The plan has so far netted $71 million in annual savings in 2009, with about $180 million more planned over the next 18 months.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemours To Close TiO2 Capacity
Ferro To Close Dutch Dielectric Facility
Clariant To Cut 800 More Jobs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE