Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Inorganic Lighting Circuitry

New fabrication method paves the way to unconventional displays

by Mitch Jacoby
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: John Rogers/U Illinois
Arrays of inorganic LEDs can be fashioned on flexible materials, such as this sheet of plastic wrapped around the finger of a human-sized mannequin.
Credit: John Rogers/U Illinois
Arrays of inorganic LEDs can be fashioned on flexible materials, such as this sheet of plastic wrapped around the finger of a human-sized mannequin.

A new fabrication method can be used to assemble, process, and interconnect microscale inorganic light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to form novel types of displays and lighting systems that combine advantageous features of organic and inorganic LEDs. The new methodology may lead to improvements in resolution and other features of consumer electronics. The procedure may also bring about flexible devices, such as wearable health monitors.

Numerous features of organic LEDs, such as their high power efficiencies and capacity to generate brilliant colors, have made these circuit elements key components in a large fraction of everyday electronic gadgets. Organic LEDs are also attractive because they can be formed on flexible substrates in dense, interconnected arrays. Inorganic LEDs can be brighter, more robust, and longer lived than their organic counterparts. Yet until now, inorganic LEDs have been limited to relatively low-resolution applications because they could not be fabricated in sufficiently small size or high-pixel-count arrays.

Those limitations may now be a thing of the past as a result of new procedures for making ultrathin and ultrasmall inorganic LEDs (Science 2009, 325, 977). The techniques were developed by a large team of researchers that includes Sang-Il Park, Yujie Xiong, and John A. Rogers of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

In the new procedure, arrays of precursors to LEDs are grown epitaxially from layers of AlInGaP that are deposited on an AlAs layer, which in turn sits on a GaAs wafer. After etching with acid to remove the AlAs, the team uses stamp printing to deposit large numbers of LEDs simultaneously onto stiff, flexible, and stretchable substrates. Through repeated stamping, the group can fashion large and unconventional LED patterns. That approach, combined with thin-film methods for forming interconnects, differs from conventional robotic “pick and place” and bulk wiring methods typically used for positioning and addressing inorganic LEDs.

Ali Javey, professor of electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, remarks that “this is beautiful work, which could have important implications for flexible and deformable displays.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speedy method for 3-D printed electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals yield large 2-D semiconductor films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sticking it to the internet of things

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE