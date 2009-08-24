Mark Barteau Wins Catalysis Award

Mark A. Barteau, Robert L. Pigford Chair of Chemical Engineering at the University of Delaware, is the winner of the 2009 Michigan Catalysis Society Giuseppe Parravano Memorial Award for Excellence in Catalysis Research for his groundbreaking contributions to catalysis by metal oxides and transition metals.
The award, given every other year, recognizes outstanding contributions to catalysis research and technology development. The awards are sponsored by the Memorial Trust Fund for Professor Giuseppe Parravano, which is administered by the Michigan Catalysis Society.
