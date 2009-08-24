Advertisement

Policy

Nominations Sought For Astellas Grants

by Linda Raber
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
ACS is soliciting nominations for three $30,000 grants funded by the Astellas USA Foundation's Astellas Awards program. Individuals or teams who have significantly contributed to scientific research that improves public health through their contributions in the chemical and related sciences are eligible to apply.

Submissions should include a brief description explaining why the nominee should be considered for the award, specifically identifying the contribution to public health that has resulted from the nominee's work; a list of publications and/or patents demonstrating the impact of the research; a biographical sketch of the nominee; and two letters of support from scientific colleagues familiar with the nominee's work.

Information is available at www.acs.org/awards under the heading "Astellas Awards." Nominations are due by Oct. 1 and should be sent to awardselection@acs.org.

Linda Raber compiled this week's section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

