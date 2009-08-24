Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymers May Chemically Degrade In The Ocean

Lab studies show polystyrene releases styrene monomers at temperatures similar to those at the ocean surface

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Katsuhiko Saido
Plastic debris such as these pieces washed up on Japan's shore is more likely to degrade near the coast than in the open ocean.
Credit: Katsuhiko Saido
Plastic debris such as these pieces washed up on Japan's shore is more likely to degrade near the coast than in the open ocean.

Little is known about the chemical decomposition of the many tons of plastic debris floating in the world’s ocean. Scientists have assumed that this trash physically degrades but remains chemically intact. That assumption may not be a good one, according to researchers in Japan. Katsuhiko Saido of Nihon University, in Chiba; Yoichi Kodera of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, in Tsukuba; and coworkers analyzed sand and water samples from coastal areas around the world and found degradation products from a variety of polymers. To understand whether the polymers could produce such compounds under conditions similar to those in the ocean, the researchers performed laboratory studies of the thermal degradation of polymer mixtures over a wide temperature range. In those experiments, polystyrene released styrene monomers, dimers, and trimers at temperatures as low as 30 °C, which is similar to temperatures at the ocean surface. Such degradation is more likely to happen in the harsher environment near the coast than in the open ocean, Kodera said.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
A mass of tangled rope, net, and plastic floats in the Pacific Ocean.
Credit: Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
A mass of tangled rope, net, and plastic floats in the Pacific Ocean.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cobalt-zeolite catalyst makes propane out of polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ice reactions could have helped form Titan’s dunes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find possible explanation for Titan’s haze

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE