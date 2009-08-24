Richards Medal Jury Seeks Nominations

Nominations are invited for the 2010 Theodore W. Richards Medal Award for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. The Richards Medal, first presented in 1932, is awarded every two years by the ACS Northeastern Section.
Nomination packages must include a brief curriculum vitae, a list of up to 20 citations of key publications, and a concise nomination letter outlining the conspicuous achievements in chemistry. These materials must be e-mailed in a single PDF attachment to Roy G. Gordon at gordon@chemistry.harvard.edu. Nominations must be received by Nov. 1.
