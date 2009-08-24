Sasol May Shut Down Phosphoric Acid Plant

Fuels and chemicals maker Sasol is considering closing its phosphoric acid plant in Phalaborwa, South Africa. The facility has an annual capacity of 325,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid, most of which is sold to the fertilizer industry. Because of rising costs for its phosphate rock and sulfur feedstocks as well as falling prices for phosphoric acid, the plant will have "significant losses" this year, Sasol says. A closure would affect 245 Sasol employees and 250 contractors.
