Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Stretchy Insights

Molecular force probe reveals how strain affects reactivity

by Carmen Drahl
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

TUG OF WAR
[+]Enlarge
A hydrocarbon force probe facilitates hydrolysis of a P–O bond by pulling on the bonds (red) orthogonal to it.
A hydrocarbon force probe facilitates hydrolysis of a P–O bond by pulling on the bonds (red) orthogonal to it.

Pulling on a rubber band seems like a good analogy for stretching a bond, but chemists are learning that what happens in our world doesn't always hold up on a molecular scale. The findings, presented to the Division of Organic Chemistry on Aug. 19 at the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., illuminate how molecules respond to strain and might have implications in biology and materials science.

Analyzing how strain affects individual chemical bonds is difficult with established force measurement techniques such as atomic force microscopy because small-scale events tend to be obscured. So chemistry professor Roman Boulatov and coworkers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, designed a miniature force probe. They connect a rigid hydrocarbon that he calls stiff stilbene to molecules of interest via inert organic linkers. Shining light on stiff stilbene triggers a dramatic change in its shape, which stretches the molecule under observation in a controllable manner (Nat. Nanotech. 2009, 4, 302).

Boulatov's probes allow reaction rates to be quantified as a function of restoring force. Similar to the force that develops when stretching a rubber band, the molecular restoring force describes how much a molecule was distorted and in what direction. "This technology should allow researchers to probe the structures of transition states, which are difficult to observe experimentally," says Duke University mechanochemistry researcher Stephen L. Craig, who did not attend the meeting.

The probe has already led to surprising observations. "Unlike a rubber band, which always breaks faster when stretched, pulling on some chemical bonds doesn't make them break any faster," Boulatov said. "Sometimes it's a bond that you don't pull on that will break instead of the one you do pull."

For instance, in preliminary work presented at the meeting, Boulatov showed that hydrolysis of one P–O bond in a triphosphoester speeds up when bonds perpendicular to it are stretched. Although P–O bond hydrolysis is highly biologically relevant, it's too early to speculate whether this kind of stretching happens in nature, Boulatov added.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When molecules just need a push in the right direction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanoacid polymer signals a smash hit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule experiment unveils polymer growth spurts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE