Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Neurochemical Net Traps Bad Memories

As rats mature, formation of a sugar-based matrix around nerve cells in the brain makes traumatic memories impossible to forget

by Sophie L. Rovner
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Traumatic memories are hard to shake and can become intrusive, leading to conditions such as anxiety and posttraumatic stress disorder. An international research team has now discovered a possible explanation for the lasting power of painful memories by taking a close chemical look at rat behavior (Science 2009, 325, 1258). As in humans, traumatic memories persist in adult rats. But in young rats, such memories can be erased. Andreas LÃ¼thi of Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research, in Basel, Switzerland; Cyril Herry of the French National Institute for Health & Medical Research, in Bordeaux; and colleagues found that as a rat matures a network of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans forms around nerve cells in the amygdala, the brain region that controls traumatic memories. When the team destroyed the net with an injected enzyme, adult rats regained the ability to forget traumatic memories. If the findings apply to the human brain, a strategy for preventing pathological memory conditions could be developed, the researchers conclude.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive chemical approach controls deep region of the brain in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tumor Protein Induces Atrophy﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Putting An End To One Type Of Dwarfism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE