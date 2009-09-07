Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Pfizer Fined

Pharmaceutical giant and its subsidiary will pay $2.3 billion for illegal promotion of drugs

by Britt E. Erickson
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn have agreed to hand over $2.3 billion as part of a settlement involving the largest health care fraud in the history of the Justice Department. The pharmaceutical giant will pay a criminal fine of $1.2 billion—the biggest in U.S. history—for promoting the sale of the anti-inflammatory drug Bextra for several uses and dosages that FDA declined to approve because of safety concerns.

Pharmacia & Upjohn will pay $105 million to resolve the criminal charges. The remaining $1 billion of the settlement will be paid by Pfizer to resolve civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of four drugs that caused false claims to be submitted to government health care programs.

The civil settlement also resolves allegations that the drugmaker paid kickbacks to health care providers to prescribe these and other drugs. Pfizer has agreed to work with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health & Human Services to put in place procedures and reviews to avoid and promptly detect similar conduct in the future.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… As FDA Bans Drugs From Indian Firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese Bribery Probe Hits More Drug Firms
Ranbaxy To Pay Large Settlement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE