Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Dimer Hints At Anticancer Target

Side-to-side RAF protein dimer's physical contacts, as opposed to phosphorylation, appears to be a causative effect for some cancers

by Sarah Everts
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thanashan Rajakulendran
Dimerization of two RAF molecules (purple and gold) is involved in the signaling of some cancers.
Credit: Thanashan Rajakulendran
Dimerization of two RAF molecules (purple and gold) is involved in the signaling of some cancers.

When a cell can no longer rein in its own growth and survival, cancer often follows. The reins are actually controlled by several protein families that sequentially activate one another to initiate cell proliferation. For example, the "unbridled signaling" of a kinase called RAF is to blame for many skin and colon cancers. But the precise mechanism by which this infamous protein is activated has kept researchers guessing. Frank Sicheri of the University of Toronto, Marc Therrien of the University of Montreal, and colleagues are now proposing that RAF is activated when one molecule forms a specific type of "side-to-side" dimer with another RAF molecule (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature08314). This activation, caused merely by direct physical contact of the kinase domains, is in contrast to conventional opinion, Sicheri says, which argues that activation of the proteins occurs by mutual phosphorylation. The researchers show that the dimerization is to blame for some cancers, leading them to suggest that disrupting dimer formation would be a good therapeutic target for anticancer drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Researchers solve a cancer conundrum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covalent drugs target cancer protein via new linker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking A Different Tack With Amyloid-beta

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE