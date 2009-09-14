Albemarle Links With MeadWestvaco

Albemarle has formed an alliance with MeadWestvaco Specialty Chemicals to develop brominated wood-based activated carbon for use in controlling mercury emissions from coal-burning power plants. The alliance launches MeadWestvaco in the growing market for carbon-based mercury sorbents. For Albemarle, the alliance secures a U.S. supply of carbon to complement the firm’s bromine-based mercury removal technologies. Albemarle entered the mercury reduction market last year with the acquisition of Sorbent Technologies.
