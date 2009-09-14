Advertisement

8737cov_epigenitic_opt_lg.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 14, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 37

New tools chart chemical modifications of DNA and its packaging proteins

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 37
All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Mapping The Epigenome

New tools chart chemical modifications of DNA and its packaging proteins

Emulating Nature's Silicon Skills

ACS Meeting News: Diatoms have a knack for working with silicon that chemists hope to reproduce in the lab

Prioritizing Chemicals

EPA considers hazard, not just exposure, for future screening of endocrine disrupters

  • Environment

    Peering Into Water Photolysis

    ACS Meeting News: Physical chemists probe the inner workings of redox processes at the interfaces of water and electrodes

  • Business

    A Fast Pace For Suzhou's R&D Hub

    China's best run R&D center could be growing too quickly for its own good

  • Policy

    Digital Briefs

    New software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Killing TB In Its Sleep

An antiparasitic drug can kill tuberculosis bacteria, whether they’re actively replicating or not, hinting at a possible new treatment

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

