People

Anthony J. Barbaro

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Anthony J. Barbaro, 83, a chemist, died on April 15.

Born in New York City, Barbaro served in the Army Air Force during World War II. Soon after the war, he received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Wagner College, in Staten Island, N.Y. In the 1970s, he earned a master's degree in psychology from Western Connecticut State University, in Danbury.

Barbaro worked as a chemist for the Navy, the Army, and the Commerce Department, and as a customs agent for the Treasury Department. He also served as a professor of chemistry and biology within the State University of New York system throughout the 1960s to the 1980s.

After working as a chemist and instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he retired in 1988. Barbaro held several patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose; and two daughters, Valerie and Pamela.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

