Anthony J. Barbaro, 83, a chemist, died on April 15.
Born in New York City, Barbaro served in the Army Air Force during World War II. Soon after the war, he received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Wagner College, in Staten Island, N.Y. In the 1970s, he earned a master's degree in psychology from Western Connecticut State University, in Danbury.
Barbaro worked as a chemist for the Navy, the Army, and the Commerce Department, and as a customs agent for the Treasury Department. He also served as a professor of chemistry and biology within the State University of New York system throughout the 1960s to the 1980s.
After working as a chemist and instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he retired in 1988. Barbaro held several patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose; and two daughters, Valerie and Pamela.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries.
