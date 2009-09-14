BASF To Revamp Nylon In Europe

BASF will close a nylon 6 engineering polymers plant in Rudolstadt, Germany, by the end of next year and consolidate nylon production at its integrated sites in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium. The company will, however, continue compounding engineering polymers in Rudolstadt. Some 58 workers there will be affected by the closure. In Ludwigshafen, the company will focus on “higher margin products” and thus cut some output there as well, eliminating 19 positions, BASF says. After the moves, the company will have 680,000 metric tons of nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 capacity, a reduction of 6%.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter