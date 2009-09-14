Call for nominations for Esselen Award

The ACS Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2010 meeting.
Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.
For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 15 to kolb@aerodyne.com. Copy piper281@verizon.net on the e-mail.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
