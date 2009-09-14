Daniel Mindiola To Receive Fresenius Award

Daniel J. Mindiola, associate professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, is the winner of the National Fresenius Award, which is sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Honorary Chemical Society. The award is presented annually to an outstanding young scientist who has attained national recognition in the areas of research, teaching, and/or administration.
Mindiola’s research focuses on the design and assembly of reactive metal complexes of early metals and their role in unusual transformations such as C–H activation and C-N bond cleavage reactions. He is also interested in novel catalytic processes mediated by reactive complexes containing metal-ligand multiple bonds.
He will be honored at the ACS National Awards ceremony during the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
