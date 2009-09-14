Advertisement

People

David Linden

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
David Linden, 85, a chemist who focused on battery research, development, and engineering for more than 60 years, died on Sept. 15, 2008, after a long illness.

Linden received a B.S. in chemistry from the College of the City of New York in 1942. He served in the Navy before earning an M.S. in chemistry from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1950.

From 1942 to 1978, Linden was associated with the Power Sources Division of the Army Electronic R&D Command, in Fort Monmouth, N.J. He eventually served as director of the division for nine years. For the next 25 years, he was a consultant with Duracell.

Linden was an editor of three editions of the "Handbook of Batteries." He authored numerous papers and articles and received many awards.

From 1947 until 1978, Linden chaired the International Power Sources Symposium. He was a member of the Electrochemical Society and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose; daughter, Ellen Fellner; sons, Frederick and Jerome; and eight grandchildren.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

