Donald A. Scott, 91, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Drew University, died on Aug. 5 in Denville, N.J.
Born in Mechanicsville, N.Y., Scott earned an A.B. from Cornell College in 1939, an M.S. from the University of Arizona in 1941, and a Ph.D. from the State University of Iowa in 1952.
He later joined Drew, where he would teach for more than 30 years. He was appointed chairman of the chemistry department in 1954. An organic chemist, Scott was interested in isolating natural products from tree bark.
Scott was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. Active in the Lackawanna Subsection of the ACS North Jersey Section, he served in offices including chairman and secretary.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dotty; and two daughters, Meena and Rebecca.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
