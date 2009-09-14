DuPont Sues Scientist For Stealing Secrets

DuPont has filed suit against senior researcher Hong Meng, charging that he stole confidential information on the development of organic light-emitting diodes for computer displays while working at the firm’s Wilmington, Del., research station. The suit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, also charges that Meng planned to launch a program with China’s Peking University to commercialize OLED technology in competition with DuPont. Meng, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, joined DuPont in 2002 and holds a number of patents on conductive polymers. DuPont seeks unspecified damages and an injunction preventing Meng from working with Peking University and any other potential competitor.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter