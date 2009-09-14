Herschbach Award To Neumark And Truhlar

Daniel M. Neumark, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the chemical sciences division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Donald G. Truhlar, Regents Professor of Chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, are the winners of the 2009 Dudley R. Herschbach Award.
The award, presented every two years at the Conference on the Dynamics of Molecular Collisions, recognizes an experimental and a theoretical chemist who, through their bold and architectural works, is “inspiring and empowering in the field of the dynamics of molecular collisions.”
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
