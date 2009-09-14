Hillebrand Prize Seeks Applicants

Nominations are being accepted for the 2009 Hillebrand Prize, awarded annually for original contributions to the science of chemistry by a member or members of the Chemical Society of Washington (CSW). The prize carries an honorarium of $2,000.
The prize has been awarded annually since 1925. It is named for the late William F. Hillebrand, a distinguished chemist who served in the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology).
Nomination packages should include a nomination letter of up to 1,000 words, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications, and a proposed citation of up to 25 words. Two seconding letters of up to 500 words each may also be sent. E-mail nominations in one PDF file, to csw@acs.org. Nominations will be active for three years.
Both the nominee and the nominator must be current members of CSW, but this restriction does not apply to senders of seconding letters. To verify the eligibility of an individual as a nominee or nominator, e-mail csw@acs.org. All materials must be received by Oct. 15.
